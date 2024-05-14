Lacey Chabert's Next Big Christmas Movie Was Announced, And I’m Shook It’s Not Set Up At Hallmark

Lacey Chabert is continues to be as busy as ever, thanks to her enduring string of Christmas movie gigs. At this point, she has become the new Queen of Christmas, especially following Candace Cameron Bure’s departure from Hallmark. It seems like Chabert isn't planning to relinquish her title at anytime soon as well, as she just landed another yuletide flick. Yet, surprisingly enough, her next holiday film has been announced, but surprisingly, it’s not for the TV network she's worked for for years now.

The Mean Girls alum took to Instagram to share that she has been cast in Hot Frosty -- a new romantic comedy from Netflix. In the movie, she'll star alongside the likes of Dustin Milligan, Joe Lo Truglio and Craig Robinson. According to Deadline, this holiday romp is centered on a widow who, in a magical turn of events, brings a charming snowman to life. The attractive and formerly frosty gentleman bonds with the woman, and the two unexpectedly begin falling for each other. Chabert expressed her excitement for the upcoming 2024 movie schedule entry, saying:

So excited to share the news! @netflix Working alongside this incredible cast, director, and producers has been a joyful experience. ☃️🎄

It’s been years since Lacey Chabert was last in a movie that was not produced for Hallmark. In the last decade, she’s done over 30 films for the network alone, with the majority of them being Christmas-themed. So it's honestly a bit jarring knowing that she's taking her talents to Netflix for her latest role. It's understandable, though, as the streamer has definitely been stepping up its holiday movie game in recent years. I'm intrigued by this new production though, as a fan of the family friendly TV network, I hope the actress continues to do plenty of work there.

A number of the star's friends and fellow Hallmark stars congratulated her on the big news. Her Party of Five co-stars Jennifer Aspen, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Scott Wolf shared congratulatory replies, while Lacey Chabert's occasional Hallmark movie boyfriend, Will Kemp, showed his support by telling her he couldn’t wait to watch. Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar may be on rival network GAF, but she still congratulated her friend on the news alongside Candace Cameron Bure. Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese also sweet reacted, saying “yay!!!”

As of right now, a release date has yet to be announced for Hot Frosty, but it will be part of the 2024 holiday slate on Netflix. This means that fans will have even more Lacey Chabert to look forward to come the holiday season, which is great in my book. It’s unclear just how many holiday movies she'll be doing for Hallmark this year but, if she gets another Christmas double feature like in 2023, or possibly more, I certainly won't be complaining.

Those who plan to check out Hot Frosty when it debuts will want to grab a Netflix subscription, it’s certainly fun to see regardless. Hopefully, more information on the film, as well as on upcoming Hallmark movies for the Christmas season, will be revealed soon.