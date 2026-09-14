One Big Reason Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Is A Perfect Pregame For The New RHOSLC Season

Bravo is the home of the Real Housewives franchise, which makes up some of the best reality TV shows ever. Fans have been following these shows for a whopping 20 years on the network (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), and the new season of Ultimate Girls trip is a celebration of those decades. And I think that it's also the perfect way to pregame the new season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Let me explain why.

The new season of RHUGT is titled Roaring 20s, and has featured a number of memorable cameos. I've been surprised by how likable Lisa Barlow has been, with the first few episodes making me question her villain status. But her castmates have been on her neck during their appearances, and it's perfectly cueing up the drama for Salt Lake City's premiere on September 16th.

Ultimate Girls Trip Is The Perfect Connection Between RHOSLC Seasons

While RHUGT is making me sick of Vicki Gunvalson, I've never liked Lisa Barlow more. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for the majority of her cast. During Episode 3 Bronwyn Newport and Whitney Rose made it clear the Salt Lake ladies aren't happy with her, with the latter even calling the Barlows "royal pieces of shit." And in the most recent episode, her issues with both Angie Katsanevas and Heather Gay took center stage at the Atlanta party, all while the other Housewives watched.

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It turns out that RHUGT was shot as the reunion episodes of Salt Lake City Season 6 was airing. The drama was palpable, and Heather definitely tried to start a fight with Lisa. But this time she had some backup in the form of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards.

(Image credit: Bravo)

While the premiere of Ultimate Girls Trip had my head spinning regarding the way it fit into the timelines of both Orange County and Atlanta, I'm actually finding the opposite to be true regarding the forthcoming debut of Salt Lake City Season 7. Instead, it's offering a bit of a reminder about where the ladies stand with each other, and where we might expect conflict this coming season. Spoiler alert: once again Lisa Barlow seems to be at the center of it.

I've also found it interesting to see how the main cast of Ultimate Girls Trip's perception of Lisa has been changing throughout the season. While Porsha Williams and Gizelle Bryant seemed to originally be taking her side, the "Baby Gorgeous" singer's lateness in Episode 5 changed things. Now Gizelle is on a warpath, and it should be interesting to see if my newfound love for Lisa ends up going south as well.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip airs new episodes Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule, and RHOSLC will premiere September 16th on Bravo. For a while, we'll be getting 2 episodes of Lisa Barlow every week, so it's a good time to be a Salt Lake fan.