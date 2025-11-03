Between Salt Lake City And Wife Swap, I Think Angie Katsanevas Is Bravo's Best Real Housewife

The Real Housewives franchise might have had humble beginnings, but it's since become a behemoth franchise. They are some of the best reality shows air on Bravo (and stream with a Peacock subscription), although right now the most beloved one is arguably Salt Lake City. This is largely thanks to the strength of its cast, including Angie Katsanevas. Between her work on that show and recent appearance on Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, I think it's time to say that Angie K is the best Housewife we have right now.

John Oliver praised RHOSLC as "spectacular", and he's not wrong. Every single episode brings drama and comedy, thanks to the charm of this particular cast of characters. Angie K is one of the most successful Friend Ofs turned Housewives of all time, and she's gone from being called a benchwarmer to being center Snowflake. From my estimation, there are plenty of other Bravo stars who could learn a thing or two from her.

Angie K Brings Both Heart And Drama To Bravo

Starting with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Season 6 premiere, Angie has proven time and time again while she's center snowflake. Whether it's her touching friendship with Mary M. Cosby, her arguments with Lisa Barlow, or her sweet relationship with her father, Katsanevas puts the real in Real Housewives. She's also got a sense of humor about herself, even in the midst of whatever fights occur onscreen. It's this combination that makes her so endlessly watchable. And to think, Monica had the gall to question her belonging on the series.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

The Housewives franchise is streaming on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While I was already a super fan of Angie K on RHOSLC, her appearance on Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition has put her on another tier entirely. While, historically, this franchise was focused on conflict and drama, that wasn't the cast when Mary and Lindsay changed places in the first episode. While Angie was originally a fish out of water living off the grid, she immediately formed a sweet connection to Lindsay's kids, especially her young daughter.

She might have missed having running water, but she didn't spend her swapped time judging the other family. Instead, Angie found a way to connect with each member, and see the beauty in a world that was so different from her own.

(Image credit: Bravo)

Back in the day, the sit down at the end of each Wife Swap episode would result in arguments and even physical violence. But this new iteration of the show took a much softer, kinder approach. Tears started flowing when Angie tells Lindsay how beautiful her off grid family is, and the guilt she had for originally judging how they lived. The two women really found a way to understand each other, despite their different lifestyles.

The relationship was so genuine that Angie K actually hosted Lindsay and her family in Salt Lake to watch their episode of Wife Swap. She posted a photo dump of that experience, which also features her cast mates, Mary Cosby and Heather Gay.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Angie Katsanevas (@angiekatsanevas) A photo posted by on

While Housewives are known for having ego and privilege, Angie Katsanevas contains multitudes. We still get her involved in the petty Real Housewives drama that we know and love, but she pairs that with genuine friendship, original humor, and an open heart. For all these reasons, she's far and away my favorite Housewife currently occupying our screens.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City air Tuesdays on Bravo as part of the 2025 TV schedule and stream the next day on Peacock. As center snowflake, I can only imagine how much more A+ content she's going to give us. I could have honestly watched a whole episode of her and Mary in their room on that yacht.