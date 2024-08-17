The 1980s marked a significant shift in TV animation as children’s programming went from a fun Saturday filler to a multi-million-dollar business. Cable and syndication brought their A-game, while network television joined the cause. Viewers had dozens of animated programs, including He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Voltron, and DuckTales.

Unfortunately, multiple animated TV classics slipped through the cracks in a littered animation landscape. These TV shows didn’t get the proper recognition or spotlight they deserved, like some of their underrated 1990s animated counterparts. So, here are 10 massively underrated ‘80s animated TV shows.

(Image credit: itv)

Danger Mouse (1981-1992)

This British spy parody aired ten seasons on Britain’s ITV before crossing the pond to become Nickelodeon’s first fully animated series. The satire drew from notable British spy entries like Danger Man and James Bond. The series follows the pint-sized MI6 agent and his spy team as they combat Baron Silas Greenback and his nefarious criminal syndicate.

Despite the show’s popularity and acclaim, the spy parody was left out of conversations about the best British animated imports. The satire effortlessly meshed English wit with action and science fiction. The show’s witty kid humor matched its adult sensibilities for an enjoyable time for children and their parents. Compared to other 1980s animated series, there was great chemistry, dynamics, and development in the main cast, despite Danger being the main protagonist.

The entire series is available to stream through a Peacock subscription.

(Image credit: DiC)

Heathcliff And The Catillac Cats (1984-1985)

This zany anthropomorphic comedy aired over two seasons in syndication as one of TV sitcom king Chuck Lorre’s early works. Based on the well-received comic strip, the French-American production was the hardened softie's third animated adaptation. The comedy was a series of zany minisodes featuring Heathcliff and a cast of neighborhood cats interacting with outsiders, including frenemy, Spike.

While the series was a hit during its time, it isn't regarded as one of the best comic-to-screen adaptations compared to contemporaries like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Each episode highlighted Heathcliff’s take-charge and insecure persona through his silly misadventures. While the orange cat was the title character, the series featured a quirky ensemble, including soft-spoken Hector and rhyming Wordsworth. It predated the extremely popular series Garfield and Friends with its memorable theme song.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The episodes of the original Orange Cat are available through a Paramount+ subscription.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Wuzzles (1985)

The Wuzzles was a lovable children’s series that marked Disney TV Animation’s earliest foray under then-CEO Michael Eisner. The animated series only aired one 13-episode season, as CBS chose not to renew it. It followed a group of hybrid animals dealing with daily life on their hidden island oasis.

While the series was a hit, its time was short-lived, leaving the series off animated TV lists. It was a pioneer (along with The Adventures of Gummi Bears) in the House of Mouse’s 1980s animated TV push. During a time of action-oriented fare, the animal group was family-friendly, like its contemporary, Care Bears. This concept followed the 1980s model of easily digestible moral stories for children.

Watch the entire series by buying/renting on streamers like Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: ABC)

Snorks (1984-1989)

Called “Smurfs under the Sea,” this series came from Hanna-Barbera. This underwater Belgian-American production aired two seasons on NBC before airing its final two seasons in syndication. Different from its distant cousin, the show focused on a group of teenage Snorks (led by Allstar Seaworthy) living in and saving the undersea utopia Snorkland.

Living in The Smurfs’ shadow cast the series as the lesser version. The quirky show mixed modern-day conveniences with a peaceful underwater setting. However, this TV show leaned toward the heroics of most 1980s animated fare. All those heroic efforts catapulted its quirky crew of teenage protagonists, including adventurous Allstar, brainy Casey Kelp, and awkward Dimmy Finster, to popularity.

Buy/rent the entire series on streamers like Amazon Prime Video.

(Image credit: NBC)

Mister T (1983-1985)

This celebrity-endorsed cartoon series was essential viewing as part of NBC’s Saturday morning lineup. The show aired three episodes weekly from 1983 to 1985. The series followed coach Mr. T and his gymnastic team’s global travels for competitions while solving story-of-the-week mysteries by building on its namesake's popularity and persona.

The series capitalized on his ubiquitous popularity in the 1980s, as he voiced himself and provided live-action moral lessons. Those lessons were typical of '80s animated children’s programming. Its mystery-solving plot points were silly and zany, following in line with its unlikely predecessor, Scooby-Doo. And, like many of its '80s brethren, the celebrity-centric series had a lot of cheesy one-liners and kid humor.

You can buy/rent the entire series through an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

(Image credit: DiC)

Ulysses 31 (1981-1982)

Ulysses 31 combined Japanese and French animation to bring a sci-fantasy adaptation of the Greek myth Odysseus to life. The sci-fi space odyssey aired for one season from 1981 to 1982 in syndication. It followed Captain Ulysses and his spaceship crew on the hunt for the Kingdom of Hades and as they met the Greek gods.

After the genre fell out of favor in the 1970s, the sci-fi series fed into the 1980s anime resurgence, however, its name isn't mentioned in the classic anime conversation. Using anime aesthetics with French 2D animation allowed the series to combine action-adventure, sci-fi, and fantasy effortlessly. The winning point was the overarching darker themes and storyline as Ulysses and his son Telemachus went on a treacherous space road trip.

You can buy/rent the entire series through an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Littles (1983-1985)

The quintessential kids’ series took its spirited slice-of-life adventures from a beloved children’s book series. The American-Canadian-French production, The Littles, aired from 1983 to 1985 over three seasons on ABC. The family-oriented series followed the Little family’s misadventures while living with the human-sized Bigg family, including son Henry.

Despite its popularity, the best 1980s children’s programming conversation doesn't generally include the animated family series. Compared to other shows of the era, the show leaned more toward family-friendly kid humor, blending action-adventure and comedy. The animated series explored the difference between the Littles and the human world as they learned to live together.

Don’t forget to buy/rent every episode of The Littles through an Apple TV+ subscription.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The World Of David The Gnome (1985-1986)

The World Of David The Gnome advocated for the environment, taking note of its popular Dutch source material. The Spanish-based production aired on Dutch TV from 1985 to 1986 for over 26 episodes before running on Nickelodeon from 1988 to 1995. The environmentally conscious series looked at the life of gnome doctor David as he and his family navigated and protected the natural world.

Despite leaving an impression on multiple generations, the series never comes up in the best international animation conversation. It highlighted ecological and animal issues without being self-righteous before Captain Planet. Advocacy allowed the animated children’s show to blend morals with heart and laughs. The human/nature connection and family were the central themes as our tiny hero taught younger generations.

Watch the entire series by buying/renting it on DVD.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon/The Family Channel)

Maple Town (1986-1987)

The Japanese import, Maple Town, displayed the simple life of a countryside village. The slice-of-life series aired 52 episodes from 1986 to 1987 before hopping around on American TV through syndication, Nickelodeon, and finally, The Family Channel (now Freeform). The family-friendly series showed Patty Rabbit, her family and friends living and working in 1920s Maple Town.

As Japanese culture experienced a resurgence, the slice-of-life series leaned right into that trend. However, it isn’t remembered as a classic kids' program. Using cute kawaii aesthetics allowed the series to occupy a moral family-friendly space. That angle blended a coming-of-age story, family comedy, and heroism in viewing the village’s daily happenings. It built heavily on the community concept, with friendship and family being the central thread.

You can buy the entire series on DVD.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

The Mysterious Cities Of Gold (1982-1983)

The Mysterious Cities Of Gold was a fun and adventurous show that was an early (and well-executed) example of powerful kids’ infotainment. The French-Japanese production aired 39 episodes from 1982 to 1983 on international TV before premiering on Nickelodeon from 1986 to 1990. The historical action-adventure series showed young Spaniard Esteban and his crewmates sailing the Americas for his lost father and the Seven Cities of Gold.

Much like Maple Town and Ulysses 31, the historical fantasy series tapped into the 1980s anime resurgence. However, its global popularity doesn’t automatically place itself among the best animation imports. Combining anime aesthetics with French animation allowed the series to draw historical events, scientific and sci-fi aspects effortlessly. This approach blends well with the show’s action-adventure and kid humor angle. Unlike other animated series, it built upon the classic hero’s journey through a loving father-son bond.

Watch every episode of The Mysterious Cities of Gold by buying/renting on Amazon Prime Video.

These are just a sampling of underrated 1980s animated shows that deserve their flowers. In the meantime, check out the 75 best animated TV shows of all time and some awesome Saturday Morning cartoons. Remember, you can find new and old animated gems on our 2024 TV schedule.