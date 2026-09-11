Matlock Claims ‘False Accusations’ Are ‘Damaging’ In New Opposition To Lawsuit

The producers of CBS’s Matlock are pushing back on the latest controversy surrounding the show after responding to a lawsuit brought by a former writer. The writer, John Lowe, filed a discrimination lawsuit earlier this summer against three producers of the show. Now CBS has filed a motion to dismiss the case, calling it “baseless,” among other reasons. It’s the latest in the saga surrounding Matlock, which is actually being preempted on the fall 2026 TV schedule, and will kick off its third season early next year.

According to a report in Variety, CBS is backing three producers, Nicki Renna, Jeffrey Lieber, and showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, who are named in the suit. Lowe brought the suit in June, claiming he was fired in July 2025 as retaliation for what his suit says were a series of discriminatory comments about him and other Black members of the cast and crew. This included, according to the lawsuit, the producers making “racially stereotyped comments about his body and genitalia,” which contributed to a hostile work environment.

A spokesperson for CBS told Variety:

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Today, with the filing of our motion to strike, we took our first step toward challenging the baseless complaint filed by former ‘Matlock’ writer John Lowe. As stated in the motion and following a thorough investigation, we are confident that Lowe’s accusations are demonstrably inaccurate and maliciously fabricated, and will not allow them to go unchallenged.

The response also claims the accusations are "deeply damaging" and that CBS stands behind the show, which has been popular ever since its shocking first episode twist dropped.

False allegations are deeply damaging, both to those wrongly accused and to anyone with a serious and legitimate claim of discrimination. We stand firmly behind our producers and look forward to the truth coming to light.

This all comes after Lowe’s lawsuit alleges that Urman also sexually harassed the writer, a claim Urman has also denied, as has CBS in its latest filing.

Filled with fabrications and outright lies that it resembles a grotesque work of fiction more than a court pleading. Lowe was never subjected to race or sex harassment as he claims.

This is not the first legal controversy surrounding Matlock. In September 2025, co-star David Del Rio was fired from the show after an internal investigation into a sexual assault allegation against the actor involving his fellow co-star Leah Lewis. Del Rio filed an arbitration suit in March of this year, claiming “false and misleading allegations that caused substantial professional and reputational harm.” That arbitration case is ongoing after Del Rio’s character, Billy, was written off the show in the second half of Season 2.

Season 3 of the Kathy Bates-led legal drama is still happening. It's actually currently in production, with Urman mapping out the shorter, 13-episode season, despite all the legal drama behind the scenes. Meanwhile, you can catch up on the first two seasons with a Paramount+ subscription.