Matlock's David Del Rio Was Fired After Sexual Assault Investigation Involving His Co-Star

After an investigation into a sexual assault allegation, it's been revealed that Matlock series regular David Del Rio was fired. This means, with less than a week until CBS's fall lineup premieres on the 2025 TV schedule , one of its hits is dealing with a major issue and cast update.

When this incident was reported, per Deadline , immediate action was taken, and after an internal investigation, Del Rio, who played first-year associate Billy Martinez, was fired. The outlet also reported that the incident happened on September 26 and involved his fellow regular and frequent scene partner, Leah Lewis, who plays Sarah Franklin.

(Image credit: CBS)

Apparently, after the allegation was reported, Del Rio was escorted off the set the same day. This reportedly happened on October 2, and the show's executive producer Eric Christian Olsen was one of the people who took him off set.

Production continued after that, and the cast, which is led by Kathy Bates, kept filming. However, now Matlock going on its planned break, because it will have wrapped on the first half of Season 2.

Following its hiatus, the Matlock cast and crew will return to work after Thanksgiving to film the second half of its sophomore season. At the moment, it’s unclear how David Del Rio’s exit will be addressed on the show. It’s possible that scripts will be reworked, and he’ll be written off.

Matlock was a breakout hit after it premiered last fall, and it earned a lot of love from both critics and fans. Along with stellar numbers, Kathy Bates was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of the titular Matty Matlock. And there has been a lot of hype surrounding the series' return.

Season 1 of the show follows Matty as she starts working at a law firm. However, it’s quickly revealed that she has ulterior motives, and she is trying to uncover information that proves one of the lawyers there hid information that ultimately led to the death of her daughter.

David Del Rio and Leah Lewis played associates on the show who worked closely with Bates' character. Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter play partners Olympia Lawrence and Julian Markston, respectively. The regular cast is rounded out by Sam Anderson, who portrays Matty’s husband, Edwin.

Matlock will drop its premiere that promises twists this Sunday, October 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET before returning to its regular timeslot on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. It can be watched live on CBS or streamed the next day with a Paramount+ subscription .

In the lead-up to and after that, there could be updates about the situation involving David Del Rio and the investigation into the sexual assault allegations made against him. As we learn more about Matlock and this development that has caused a major cast change, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.