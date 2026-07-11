I Just Found Out An NCIS Star Was The Person Who Figured Out How To Bring Matlock Back

Sometimes new Hollywood stories pop up in the most unexpected places. For example, the NCIS podcast run by Brien Dietzen and Diona Reasonover has been chock full of fun set stories in recent weeks, including one epic response finally explaining why the NCIS walls are so orange . However, I didn’t expect a fun Matlock behind-the-scenes story to come out of Eric Christian Olsen’s appearance.

In fact, I just found out he’s the guy who figured out how to bring the Matlock character back on the TV schedule .

I Knew Kathy Bates And Eric Christian Olsen Were Connected

Listen, I don’t live under a rock. I did know NCIS: Los Angeles' Olsen was involved with Matlock and was an executive producer on the series. I also knew he had a personal connection to Kathy Bates. The actress was in the loop when Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright lost their home in the wildfire that ravaged through the Los Angeles area last year.

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After Matlock won a Critics Choice Award, Bates dedicated it to the popular actor and producer, so again, I knew there was a connection there. However, what I didn’t understand was that Matlock appears to be Olsen’s baby. They aren’t just work friends; he’s literally the catalyst for her successful show.

(Image credit: CBS Broadcasting)

The Story Behind Olsen Bringing Matlock Back… And Making The Character A Woman

Eric Christian Olsen popped into Partners & Probies recently to talk about so many NCIS related things. While my co-worker was really invested in dissecting his comments about Hetty needing closure , as a Matlock girlie, I gravitated towards the actor’s story about pitching the series, which is something he apparently did.

Apparently, he’d gotten to thinking about a new potential series during COVID, and was really looking at the time to create a “feel-good” show that he could bring to the network he works so closely with. Then, he found out the Eye Network still owns the rights for Matlock.

I said, I really want to do like a Werther’s television show, like a feel-good television show where someone’s in search of like justice, and truth, and honesty. And the good guy wins! Which is what I think makes CBS so successful in storytelling. And I remember pitching [Brianna Bennett], ‘We own the rights to Matlock.’ And she was like, ‘Right, what do you want to do with it?’ I was like, ‘I want to bring back Matlock.’

Not only was this Eric Christian Olsen’s idea, he was the person that figured out Matlock could change genders and it would be a whole new ballgame for the character.