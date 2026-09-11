Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Week 10 HOH Result Couldn't Be More Perfect For The Icons

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, September 11th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Dee Valladares had a plan to protect herself during Barrett Pfeiffer's Head of Household week, and it worked like a charm. Rick Devens won the BB Blockbuster, and now the duo is aligned with Yash Patel and Taylor Brown and ready to take on all the people who wanted them gone the week before.

Success still hinged on a Head of Household competition, however, and for those who weren't watching Big Brother online last night, I can report it couldn't have gone any better for the Icons. Here's what went down, and why there's a good chance we could see at least one Survivor player make it to the end.

(Image credit: CBS)

Yash Won The Week 10 HOH

Thanks to the live feeds, we know Yash is a lock for HOH this week. His reputation as the winningest player in the house is alive and well in Big Brother Season 28, as he continues to crush the rest of the house in competitions when it matters. Of course, we all know he can't put up the Icons because of the BB Bribe, and if he wants to attempt to keep Taylor Brown as safe as possible, then he has to put up Barrett, Drew Campbell, and Melody Morris and hope none of them win the veto.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Icons Have Their Best Chance At Revenge On Drew And Barrett, And That's Not All

I predict this week of Big Brother is going to be a Cold War of sorts between Dee and Devens. I think that, despite her bravado in the previous week, she would rather have Barrett in the house after this week, and Devens would sooner stick with Drew. I don't think anyone is worried about Melody staying this week, especially since she has yet to win any competition in Big Brother and has basically been a non-factor number all season.

That aside, they also caught a huge break this week as Yash winning means he won't be eligible to compete for the double-eviction HOH. If the Icons are smart, they'll immediately try to flip on him and convince whomever stays to throw him on the block.

I know a lot of people are shaking their heads that Yash and Taylor saved Dee over Angela, but I stand by this being the best play for that duo. There was no world in which Angela and Devens would fully align, and we could've seen Devens buddy up with Melody/Drew/Barrett. Once Devens got off the block, grabbing Dee was the only correct move, if they were looking for a true numbers advantage over the other side of the house.

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While winning the HOH wasn't ideal for Yash, I don't think his risk of going home in the double is any worse than it was previously. He still will need to win, and if Barrett or Drew end up leaving this week, I'd say the odds are better than not that he wins the veto if he goes up. After that, there's another HOH in which he's eligible, and he can take a proper shot at the Icons.

Will Big Brother Season 28 have a finale in which at least one Survivor player is in the Final Three? It's looking likely, but there's still a lot of game left to play. I think they might need Drew to stick around to make those numbers work, and it seems like he's in more danger than Barrett this week.

We'll see how the rest of the week plays out, as Big Brother heads into its final stretch. As Julie Chen Moonves said in the latest eviction episode, these next few weeks will be can't-miss television, so make sure to keep watching CBS!