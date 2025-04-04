Matlock’s New Olympia Cliffhanger Might Be Its Most Important, And I'm Nervous With Just Three Episodes Left

News
By published

Sometimes taking the bus leads to trouble.

Skye P Marshall stands in court wearing a green pants suit in Matlock S1 E16 - &quot;The Johnson Case.&quot;
(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Warning: spoilers for Matlock, Season 1, Episode 16 “The Johnson Case” are in play.

Forgive me if you’re getting tired of me trumpeting every time Matlock delivers a cliffhanger in the 2025 TV schedule, but there have been some legit nail-biters as of late. The revelation that Mrs. Belvin (Patricia Belcher) was the Redditor who tipped Kathy Bates’ legal eagle off on the Welbrexa mystery’s existence was a game-changer. Now, with three episodes left, a greater development has taken shape.

From this point on, it’s going to be spoilers for “The Johnson Case,” so if you haven’t watched - you have been warned. But before we jump in, let me just say one thing: Skye P. Marshall’s Season 1 finale tease just became even more intriguing - considering her character of Olympia Lawrence is a huge part of this new turn.

Olympia May Have Figured Out Matty’s Ruse

At the end of Matlock’s sixteenth episode, we learned what that file from the title actually contained. “The Johnson Case,” as it turns out, was Olympia’s file of Madeline Kingston (Kathy Bates), a.k.a. Matty Matlock. Confronting “Matty” outside of the bus she takes as cover for her actual limo home, the supposedly impoverished single grandmother was presented with a deluge of evidence.

You’d think the candidate for partner at Jacobson Moore had a Paramount+ subscription for all of the clues she’s gathered. But it appears that Ms. Lawrence has been playing the long game, as shown by a new usage of Matlock’s “twist-of-the-week” formula.

Between the recording pen that led to Matlock’s fall finale bombshell involving Julian (Jason Ritter) and a wallet used in a distraction earlier in Matty's investigation into her ex-husband’s whereabouts, Ms. Lawrence had a pretty good case.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Just as a good lawyer approaches the bench when the time is right, we're approaching the Matlock Season 1 finale! And if you want to get in last minute predictions, or do any sort of clue gathering, you're going to need Paramount+! For as little as $7.99 a month (or $12.99 a month, with an ad-free Showtime enhanced Premium plan) every episode of the Kathy Bates legal dramedy will be yours for cross-examination.

View Deal

However, what may have been the kicker was the appearance of Madeline’s sister Bitsy (Julie Hagerty) in court, seeing as that was where the license plate for Matty’s limo came from. With all of these clues in place, Olympia was left to ask the question that’s left us hanging for the next week:

Who the hell are you, Madeline Matlock?

Oh, this could be bad. There are several reasons to be concerned, and we’ll run through them all now.

Kathy Bates as Matty in Matlock Season 1x07

(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Matlock's Nerve-wracking Cliffhanger Could Change Everything

It figures that the Matlock episode that seemingly clears Olympia of all wrongdoing on Welbrexa is the one in which she confronts Madeline. Just as these two became friends, only for Matty to question it when it looked like her pal was back on the clue board, the ultimate vindication has come too late.

Not only could this totally kill their legal sisterhood, but it could also end Madeline Kingston’s investigation through termination. And with the only suspect left being Jason Ritter's kinda nice but kinda shady lawyer, my final Matlock Big Bad prediction is still in the air.

Skye P Marshall points towards Kathy Bates with a big smile on her face in Matlock S1 E13 - "Pregame."

(Image credit: Michael Yarish/CBS)

Also, we could be seeing the Welbrexa mystery that’s been so central to Matlock Season 1 going away soon. Or, potentially it could morph so that if Olympia needs to start her own independent office, she can take Madeline Matlock with her to continue digging away from prying eyes. That is, if whatever waits at the other end of this shocking development allows for any sort of professional/friendly chatter.

Set your watches, folks, because Madeline Kingston will return in the “I Was That Too” episode on Thursday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET. If that title isn’t a reference to Olympia Lawrence telling Matty she thought they were friends, I’ll be very surprised.

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Meredith Grey looks surprised on Grey&#039;s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo Revealed The Grey’s Anatomy Scene That Made Her Daughter Stop Watching The Show, And It Makes Complete Sense
Woody Harrelson waving while Ted Danson looks annoyed on Cheers

Ted Danson Recalled ‘Trying To Outdo’ Woody Harrelson At Everything With The Cast Of Cheers, And Why It Ultimately Resulted In Them Pranking Him
Florence Pugh close up just before base jumping off the Merdeka 118 in Thunderbolts*

Florence Pugh's 'Zen' Reaction To Doing An Insane Base Jump For Thunderbolts* Made My Jaw Drop

See more latest
Most Popular
Florence Pugh close up just before base jumping off the Merdeka 118 in Thunderbolts*
Florence Pugh's 'Zen' Reaction To Doing An Insane Base Jump For Thunderbolts* Made My Jaw Drop
Meredith Grey looks surprised on Grey&#039;s Anatomy
Ellen Pompeo Revealed The Grey’s Anatomy Scene That Made Her Daughter Stop Watching The Show, And It Makes Complete Sense
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan peer around some stuffies in Freakier Friday.
Freakier Friday Just Had An Early Screening, And Lindsay Lohan Was ‘Overwhelmed By The Reactions
Fantastic four team shot
Marvel Just Unveiled Two Key Aspects Of Fantastic Four: First Steps, And I'm Super Intrigued
Krypto the Superdog standing in front of Fortress of Solitude entrance in Superman
I Just Watched The New Superman Footage, And While Krypto Is The Obvious Scene-Stealer, There’s Another Major Moment I Need To Talk About
Woody Harrelson waving while Ted Danson looks annoyed on Cheers
Ted Danson Recalled ‘Trying To Outdo’ Woody Harrelson At Everything With The Cast Of Cheers, And Why It Ultimately Resulted In Them Pranking Him
Harrison Ford&#039;s President Ross in Captain America: Brave New World
Harrison Ford Admitted The Best Directing Note He Ever Got Was Only Four Simple Words
Matt and Riley in kitchen in Shifting Gears
Despite Rumors To The Contrary, Tim Allen And Kat Dennings' Shifting Gears Just Got Great News
Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts, Avatar: Fire And Ash, Fantastic Four: First Steps And More At CinemaCon 2025's Walt Disney Studios Panel - Live Blog
Donnie Yen as Caine in John Wick: Chapter 4
Donnie Yen Had A Simple Four-Word Response For Keanu Reeves After His John Wick Spinoff Got Announced