Is Savannah Guthrie Permanently Quitting Today After Her Mom’s Disappearance? The Latest
Will Savannah Guthrie return to Today?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie has been dealing with an unimaginable tragedy following the kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Meanwhile, Today and the people who work there have rallied around to support her, including Hoda Kotb, who returned to fill in and cover her absence. However, now, there’s a looming question regarding the long-time anchor's future on the show once this is all over.
One might assume that once this terrible situation is all over, Savannah Guthrie would return to her job on Today. However, a source, identified only as a television executive, who spoke with Status (via The Daily Beast), indicated that they do not expect Guthrie, who had just returned to Today following surgery, to come back to the show, and don’t believe it’s something she’ll even consider. The source claimed…
It’s not necessarily that surprising a statement. The kidnapping of her mother has clearly taken a lot out of Savannah Guthrie, based on what we’ve seen from her during this period. Guthrie and her siblings have released multiple videos on social media speaking directly to the kidnappers, asking for their mother’s safe return.
Returning to such a public role after all of this attention would certainly be difficult. The report also mentions rumors that Guthrie was considering leaving Today at the end of 2026 anyway. Although even if that were the case, whatever her post-Today plans might have been, they may also be reconsidered.
However, just because Savannah Guthrie may not want to return to Today doesn’t mean Today might not try to convince her to stay. The same television executive who doesn’t believe she will stay also believes she’s one of the most important people in morning TV and that the show won’t be the same without her. They continued…
While people may love to see Savannah Guthrie return, I have to imagine everybody will understand if she never does. The fact that more people are watching Today right now indicates that the audience cares about what happens to the Guthrie family. They might want to see the anchor again, and things get back to "normal," but that might not be possible.
Certainly, whatever Savannah Guthrie’s TV future will be isn’t anything anybody is truly thinking about right now. The focus is on finding Nancy Guthrie, and once that’s done, the rest can start to be considered.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.