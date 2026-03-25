Today's Savannah Guthrie Set For Tearful Interview With Hoda Kotb As Reports Surface About Her Potential Return

Tragically, nearly two months have passed since Today anchor Savannah Guthrie stepped away from the morning show after her mother Nancy Guthrie went missing. She and her family have remained steadfast and hopeful as the weeks have passed, despite the general lack of forward progress in the investigation. Now, she’s set for her first solo full-length interview since this awful situation began, with Hoda Kotb as the natural fit to interview her.

Kotb maintained her NBC News status after exiting Today just over a year ago, but was able and willing to return to the role for a temporary stretch in Guthrie’s absence, opposite her own replacement in Craig Melvin, who’s also stepped up to help make the Savannah-sized void feel smaller. So rather than having someone else on staff handle such a sensitive interview, the choice to go with Kotb is both natural and smart.

Savannah Guthrie’s talk with Kotb will be airing across a two-day stretch; the first part will air on Thursday, May 26, and the second part will air on Friday, May 27. The interview was pre-taped, understandably, and was previewed on Wednesday morning’s episode, showcasing what appears to be a very difficult and tearful conversation. At one point, Guthrie tells her former on-screen colleague:

Article continues below

I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable. But those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face.

When asked by others at the Today desk how she was feeling about it all, Kotb gave a measured and respectful answer, putting the focus on Guthrie for even being able to get through a TV interview at all during such an emotionally tumultuous time. In her words:

I'm okay. There is a desperation and also a steeliness about Savannah. I mean, she's hoping that somebody, whoever this person is, will see somethign and say something. And as you'll see in the coming days, she talks about so many things. She talks about the investigation. She talks about her faith. And she talks about how she's getting through. . . . I was sort of marveling that she's able to sit there, with an outfit on, and have a conversation, and also have just direct thoughts about what she sees going forward.

To date, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed in the investigation regarding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, and seemingly few verifiable tips and reports have been shared with authorities, despite the $1 million reward the Guthrie family is offering for information about her whereabouts.

There's no mystery behind why Savannah Guthrie's absence from Today has been pretty open-ended thus far, given the uncertainty behind many of the details behind the investigation. Over the weeks, we've seen rumors she may leave the show, reports about plans for a potential return, as well as claims about conversations network execs have reportedly had about how to move forward. But nothing has been addressed by Guthrie herself.

It's unclear if she will directly address her future with the program during the interview with Hoda, which the latter seemed to be alluding to when discussing the clip. However, Variety reports that NBC will likely unveil a return date "in coming days" for the anchor. That vague timeline would certainly line up with either one of the interview segments, but could also mean having to wait until Monday, assuming anything is said at all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps the biggest hurdle in planning a return amidst an ongoing investigation is the potential for a breaking update in the case to cause Gurthie to take leave once more. The flip side, of course, is going without her for weeks longer despite a lack of updates.

Today's ratings initially vaulted up in the days after Nancy Guthrie first went missing, and they've continued to stay above the norm. As of March 22, the show's average viewership is around 3.1 million, which is a 14% uptick from the same point in 2025. During the same time period, CBS Mornings has averaged aroudn 1.76 million viewers, while Good Morning America is closer behind with 2.93 million.

One can be sure NBC execs will be keeping an eye on those numbers once Savannah Guthrie does return, whenever that may be. Fans can watch the interview preview below.

Preview: Savannah Guthrie Speaks to Hoda Kotb About Her Mother's Disappearance - YouTube Watch On

Today's first interview with Savannah Guthrie is airing across March 26-27.