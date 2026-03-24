What Savannah Guthrie Reportedly Still Wants To Do Before Any Return On Today

It’s been over a month since Today co-host Savannah Guthrie took a leave of absence from the show amid the ongoing search for her mother, Nancy. Various updates on the investigation have been shared by the authorities over the past few weeks. At the same, numerous reports have surfaced regarding how long it could be before Guthrie returns to her position at the NBC morning show. The TV journalist is indeed expected to retake her post, but she allegedly wants to ensure she does one thing before getting back on the air.

A recent update suggests that Guthrie could rejoin the Today team in just a matter of weeks. That report comes from a source for Page Six, who also alleges that Guthrie wants to ensure she spends an ample amount of time with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two kids – 11-year-old daughter Vale and 9-year-old son Charley. More specifically, it’s said that Guthrie reportedly doesn’t want to make her way back to NBC Studios until after her kids’ spring break ends. That school break will apparently take effect from April 2 to 10.

Despite this claim that the main element standing between Savannah Guthrie and her TV return is family time, it seems the situation may also be fluid. As mentioned, there are different variables to consider as the search for Nancy continues. So, per Page Six, any legal developments – as well as Savannah’s personal mindset – could still impact when she chooses to make her way back to the show she’s worked on since 2011. At the same time, questions still remain in regard to the Guthrie matriarch’s whereabouts.

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Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in Catalina Foothills, Arizona on the night of Saturday, January 31, 2026. Evidence recovered at the scene indicated to local authorities that Guthrie had been abducted, prompting the launch of a criminal investigation. While police have made efforts to find the 84-year-old, several ransom notes have also surfaced. Savannah and her siblings also shared video messages in which they tried to appeal to the alleged abductors, yet such appeals have not led to any “proof of life.”

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Before Guthrie stepped away amid the investigation, Hoda Kotb returned to fill in during her absence from Today. Kotb – who exited the NBC program in 2025 – saw her schedule change due to the arrangement and ultimately bowed out of covering the 2026 Winter Olympics. Still, Kotb emphasized that she was “happy” to be in the position to be present for her TV family. Per Page Six, “Hoda will remain filling in for” Guthrie, even though the former’s upcoming work schedule is reportedly busy.

Guthrie also visited the Today studio on March 5 and, at the time she thanked her colleagues for their support and emphasized her intention to return at some point. An insider recently dropped claims about how NBC is handling her return and alleged that “meetings” had already been held on the matter. Supposedly, the higher-ups “want to acknowledge what Savannah has been going through, but they also want to do their job and deliver the news.”

The Today Show has indeed been covering Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and, per reports, its ratings have surged as result. When Savannah rejoins the program said coverage will, of course, have to continue even with her present. And, per these most recent claims, network executives may have just a few more weeks before they have to cross that proverbial bridge.