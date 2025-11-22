Mark Ballas Described His Season Of The Traitors As 'Carnage,' And The Premiere Can’t Come Soon Enough

Mark Ballas may have officially lost out on his fourth shot at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy following his and Whitney Leavitt’s elimination on Dancing With The Stars, but the pro dancer has another shot at reality TV bragging rights on the 2026 TV schedule. I’m talking about Ballas’ upcoming stint on The Traitors Season 4 with a host of celebrities from Survivor, The Real Housewives, Big Brother, and such. He just offered up a big tease about what to expect.

In an interview with Chicks In The Office (on TikTok), Mark Ballas was asked to reveal “anything” he could about his role in the coming season. Here’s what he said at first:

It’s carnage.

Wow – talk about a way to describe it! Ballas said that he and his wife love games and watching game shows together, and they became fast fans of The Traitors when they stumbled upon it. But when he received the call to actually join the show, his instant answer was a “no.” That is until his wife cut in and said he was “fucking going.” As he continued:

I’ve seen every season of the American and the British version and Australian and New Zealand. So, I can share this with you, because Alan Cumming already said this on an interview, but there’s a moment – I’m not gonna tell you when, because that would give things away – but, there is literally a moment where all of us just [drops jaw].

Now, that makes you wonder, doesn’t it? Mark Ballas is referring to something Alan Cumming said to E! News over the summer about the upcoming season. The show’s host said “about halfway through” the season “there is a scene in it that is the greatest moment in Traitors history.” Cumming also called it “utter carnage” along with calling it “just mad” and “brilliant”. Ballas also said this about the moment:

Like, I’ve been on [Dancing with the Stars] for a long time, I’ve seen some things. [But] I literally could not believe what was happening in front of us. Full body goosebumps no idea how to navigate. It is just explosive.

Oh, what could it be? A new cast member arriving? Some backstabbing? A twist in the game? Anything could happen, and now I need the premiere date to come sooner than ever.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

You can binge The Traitors with a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

It was revealed earlier this month that Season 4 is set to premiere its first episode on Thursday, January 8. He’s not the first pro from Dancing With The Stars to be on the show. Previously, Maksim Chmerkovskiy was on the second season of the U.S. version, but only lasted three episodes. Current DWTS finalist Dylan Efron was on the third season, and won the show as a Faithful alongside three other contestants. DWTS judge Derek Hough showed some FOMO about Ballas joining the show, so who knows what other pros could join future seasons?

Considering Ballas is a big fan of The Traitors, I definitely think he’ll do well on the new season, but until then I’ll be counting down the days!