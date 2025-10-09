I Think The Amazing Race's Big Brother Season Needs A Shake Up, And There's One Way I'd Like To See That Happen

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Amazing Race episode "Cry and Rally." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

The Amazing Race Season 38 is humming along with former Big Brother Houseguests traveling all across Europe, and outside of some minor gripes, I'm enjoying it. That said, after seeing a couple of eliminations and how the game is proceeding through three legs, I once again have to talk about something I feel needs to change going forward.

As someone who religiously watches Big Brother online every summer, it's been interesting to see the alliance element from the other reality series bleed into The Amazing Race. It seems like a strategy that other future winners who want that prize money will pursue. However, I don't support it and wish there was less support between teams overall. So, let's discuss.

I'm Growing Tired Of The Alliance Between The Top Teams

Jag and Jas Bains quickly realized that by aligning with the teams of Joseph and Adam Abdin and Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti, they could gain a significant competitive advantage over the other teams. I know enough about The Amazing Race to know alliances aren't entirely uncommon, but I think through three legs we're seeing this go a bit too far.

By working collaboratively on each challenge thus far, they're blazing through each leg at a wild pace, completing them much faster than other teams, based on what we're seeing in the episode. They had a significant lead over Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers, to the point that even with a massive holdup, Joseph and Adam were still able to comfortably slide into fourth place after being beaten out for third by the brothers.

I really hope that this alliance dies, and fast. The top four teams are absolutely demolishing the competition, and as long as they stay at the top, no other team has a real chance of gaining ground on them until they are eliminated. For that reason, I do hope they start to go their separate ways in future episodes of The Amazing Race, but I wouldn't count on it.

Who Is In The Best Position To Win This Season?

As CinemaBlend reported earlier this season, Jag and Jas Bains have the best odds of winning this season of The Amazing Race. Big Brother fans won't be surprised by this, considering Jag is the record-holder for the most competition wins in a single season of the series.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I haven't looked at any spoilers from this season, but I think it's very easy to believe the Bains brothers will win it all based on what we've seen in the first three legs. Jag remains a competitive force to be reckoned with, as he ripped a goal on the hockey rink on his first shot, and gifted Stephanie and Natalie the win on their latest episode because her birthday is coming up.

Even with the strength of their alliance, they're still the best team out of those three, and it's only going to help carry them to the end, where they can steamroll their allies when the time comes. That's just my opinion, though, and I'd love to be proven wrong and see an unexpected team rise to the top in The Amazing Race Season 38.

YouTube TV: $62.99 a Month for the First Five Months Looking to watch shows like The Amazing Race live without cable? Try YouTube TV. The internet TV package is wonderful, and until September 30, 2025, you can get five months of the service for $62.99 a month before the price jumps to $82.99 a month.

The Amazing Race continues on CBS on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see what else the 2025 TV schedule has cooked up for the fall season, but for now, watching former Big Brother players run around Europe is plenty of entertainment for me.