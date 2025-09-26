Special Forces Season 4 Premiere Only Delivered One Elimination, But It Might Be One Of The Most Questionable Exits Yet

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Special Forces Season 4 premiere "Behind Enemy Lines." Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription, and read at your own risk!

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is back for a new season in the 2025 TV schedule, and once again, a bunch of celebrities got in over their heads to see if they have what it takes to make it through a military program. The first season of the Fox series resulted in many celebrities leaving in the premiere, but three seasons later, only one person left at the end of the first episode back.

We've seen a lot of brutal exits over the years, including dehydration and sometimes hospitalization, but the latest exit from a celebrity might be the most questionable I've seen in the show's history.

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/Fox)

Brittany Cartwright Handed In Her Number After Running Too Long

A year after separating from Jax Taylor, Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright was on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Unfortunately, she wasn't on it for long, as the reality television star had to tap out half a day into the program, after feeling like she was going to throw up during a lengthy run.

Far be it from me to judge who has a valid reason for dropping out of this show, but measuring this up against past eliminations, I'd say it was one of the softer reasons to exit that I've seen. Cartwright handed in her arm band because she felt she was going to puke, but she never actually vomited.

On camera, it just seemed like she was tired of running, which is valid, but hard to justify as someone giving it their absolute best. In any case, she ended up being the only elimination of the premiere, as the rest prepared for more drills from the staff.

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/Fox)

Who Will Be The Next Celebrity To Exit The Program?

While Brittany Cartwright was the first to leave Special Forces: World's Toughest Test this season, she will not be the last. Many celebrities looked to be rethinking their decision to join the reality series at the end of the episode, especially actor Jussie Smollett.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More On Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Yes, Jussie Smollett Is The Biggest Shock On The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4 Cast, But Something Else Stuck Out To Me More

Smollett returned to the Fox network years after his firing from Empire following his arrest for allegedly filing a false police report. The actor was prepared to go through any physical challenge that was demanded of him, but was unaware of the psychological aspect of the series.

It seems he's now aware that the staff will likely bring up his legal battle related to an alleged hate crime, and he's not quite so ready to face scrutiny from that in the midst of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. I think it's entirely possible we'll see him leave by the next episode, especially if the staff decides to lean on the particulars of his case and the way it impacted his career in Hollywood.

One participant who surprised me was TLC's Sister Wives star Kody Brown. He thrived in the first couple of challenges, and seemed to understand the general procedure required when one goes through military training. We'll see if he'll keep that attitude up as the show continues, or if he'll be sent packing before the finale.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Keep up with Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Hulu. Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like What We Do in the Shadows, Tell Me Lies, The Bear, and Only Murders In The Building. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Season 4 has only just started, so watch the episode on Hulu and gear up for next week's episode.