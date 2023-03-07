The Talk Of The Town Is Whether Or Not Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Attend The Coronation. One Lady Says They Are Actually Closer To ‘Exile’

The talk of the town as of late is whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ coronation this spring. While the couple has been invited to the ceremony, it’s unclear if they’ll go, and if they do, we don’t know how they’ll be treated by the Royal Family. While the logistics of all this are a massive point of conversation, one lady has spoken out saying the couple is actually closer to “exile” than they are to reconciliation, making this whole situation messier.

Lady Victoria Hervey, who is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, told The Independent that Prince Harry is getting close to “being exiled” due to him “self-sabotaging” his future with his father and brother. She explained further:

It’s becoming a bit of a blood sport. Harry is getting himself closer and closer to being exiled. I think he’s only one or two steps away from that happening.

Hervey’s comments about “self-sabotaging” do make a bit of sense, especially since Prince Harry took back his narrative in the last few months with his book and docuseries. While the relationship between Prince Harry and his family has been contentious for a while, the impending coronation, the release of the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir Spare , and the release of Harry & Meghan have made it abundantly clear that this relationship is strained.

While the relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles might be strained, the couple has been invited to the coronation , however, there are stipulations. One royal expert claimed that if the couple attends the ceremony they will only be able to make small talk with senior royals. Another explained that if they attend, they will likely not stand on the balcony with the King and Queen Consort.

All of this news about Meghan and Harry attending the coronation, and their future with the family makes sense, considering the couple’s consistent talk about how their lives have been negatively impacted by being part of the royal family. Ever since the two stepped away from their royal duties and moved to the United States it’s been unclear how they fit into the royal family, and if they’d be involved with them moving forward, if these latest claims are true, it seems like things are getting worse, not better.

While it seems like Meghan and Harry might be on the road to “exile,” it’s also been said that they have the upper hand in this coronation situation , because no matter what, their decision will make headlines.

Clearly, there is a lot we don’t know about the relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles. However, considering everything that’s gone down with Spare and Harry & Meghan I can see why Hervey made these comments about “exile.” And I’d assume that we’ll know a lot more about the state of their relationship come coronation day.