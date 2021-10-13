Meghan Trainor Has Now Proven That Her Double Toilets Are Real With Hilarious Potty Post

The past couple of weeks have been quite the commode-filled roller coaster for singer Meghan Trainor. She was interviewed on a podcast and revealed some intriguing personal business when she noted that she and her husband , actor Daryl Sabara, have a bathroom with two toilets in it side by side, that they sometimes use simultaneously. As you might imagine, people have not 100% been able to believe Trainor’s story, so she’s now proven that her double toilets are a real thing in the world in which we all live, with a hilarious potty post.

After word of Meghan Trainor’s two toilet lifestyle went public, she found it necessary to clarify what she’d told host Nicole Byer on her Why Won’t You Date Me? podcast, because Trainor had added to the toilet bombshell by saying the couple had also “pooped together twice” using the twin latrines. Later, she tweeted that it’s actually only been one time that such a thing happened, but, apparently people still have some salient queries about all of this, because she’s now taken to TikTok to show off the exact condition of their dual comfort stations. Observe:

@meghantrainor POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other ♬ All By Myself - Céline Dion

LOL. I don’t know about you, dear reader, but I, for one, believe that Meghan Trainor is loving the entirety of this toilet affair right now. Everyone needs to take note. When you reveal something that is TMI for most people, which can also be seen as odd or downright embarrassing , this is what you need to do. Laugh it off and take ownership of it like the Trainor-Sabara clan took ownership of what amounts to a toilet wall in their bathroom. We might still think you’re weird, but at least we’re laughing with you that way!

I mean, you have to admire the absolute commitment to the bit, right? Such a big deal has been made about Trainor and Sabara’s potential to poop together that not having him there is perfect. Not only does she seem to have her pants down and to actually be sitting on the toilet, but the song choice - Céline Dion’s version of “All By Myself” - totally fits a solo-poop occasion. But, the real clincher (Not like that. Stop it.), has to be the look on Trainor’s face. It’s serious and contemplative, showing that she’s clearly missing her poop / pee partner, but also you can see that she’d like to laugh a little. Perfection.