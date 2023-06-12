Megyn Kelly Did Not Hold Back After Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife Nicola Peltz Wore A Sheer Jumpsuit With Only Underwear Underneath

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham went out for date night over the weekend. On the way to dinner in Los Angeles, paparazzi snapped photos of the pair, who married last year. He had on a suit coat and pants with a tee underneath while she wore a see-through black dress with nothing but underwear underneath. Photos of the two rolled around the interwebs and former Fox News and Today host Megyn Kelly did not seem to approve.

The catsuit was long-sleeved and made of a mesh material that was very sheer outside of its neck region, which featured thicker fabric. She paired it with a black bra and black underwear, as well as some knee high black boots. The Daily Mail reported the dress “left little to the imagination” and from what Megyn Kelly said on her own Twitter post, she seemingly doesn't feel that's a positive descriptor. The podcast host of The Megyn Kelly Show actually took to social media to re-headline the article titling it:

Woman desperate for attention goes out to dinner in her underwear.

The post has since gone viral, with more than 8,000 likes at the time of this writing and hundreds of retweets as well. However, some fans defended the outfit, writing things like “It’s obviously working” and “I literally wore that to Trader Joe’s yesterday.”

One can certainly see Ms. Peltz’s undergarments in this post, but the timing for Megyn Kelly to be upset about the sheer look is coming at an odd time. First of all, the see-through dress has been a staple in closets for a couple of years now, and it’s been making appearances on red carpets a lot in the last year. Another Megan –Fox in this case – debuted a naked dress at the VMAs in 2022 , kicking off the year of the naked dress.

Some of the outfits that have gone viral as part of this trend have been even edgier as the “free the nipple” movement has taken form. Valentino and Florence Pugh were at the cutting edge of this trend, as she went bra-free in a sheer pink dress for a fashion show event and later in several other creations that were also see-through . Other big names such as The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey have gone similarly sheer on a variety of red carpets, including at this year’s Oscars.

Now, it seems the look has been shifted down to more casual dinner date fashion.

In general, Ms. Kelly has a fairly conservative wardrobe and favors a lot of maxi dresses and looks that cover her shoulders in her personal life and on the air. However, she’s dealt with the Internet calling out her fashion prior. In 2016, she wore a dress that had internet users calling her an “escort” and a “cocktail waitress” simply because it was a spaghetti strapped dress she wore on the air for an interview on Fox News.

Yet, Kelly has made a career out of saying exactly what she’s thinking in a given moment. Sometimes it works out for the former TV host, but other times it can lead to controversy, such as when she left NBC after sharing Halloween blackface opinions or when John Legend clapped back after she called out Chrissy Teigen.

One thing seems certain, however. It’s unlikely that Megyn Kelly will be one of the women championing the see-through dress movement anytime soon.