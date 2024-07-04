A Fan Had An A+ Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Comment After Simone Biles Posted About ‘Going To Paris’ For The Olympics

The 2024 Summer Olympics are just around the corner and, as such, some of the U.S.’ greatest athletes have been competing in the trials in order to punch their ticket to Paris. One of the many sports stars who’s looking to further etch their name in Olympic history is gymnast Simone Biles, who’s already considered to be one of if not the best in her sport. Well, likely to few fans’ surprise, Biles managed to earn a spot on this year’s team! She recently took to social media to react to the exciting development, and her post was met with a plethora of responses. But what really caught my eye was one fan, who posted an A+ reaction that referenced Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

What Was The Olsen Twin Joke And Why Is It So Perfect?

Simone Biles took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the news that she’d been named to the U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team. The four-time Olympic gold medalist kept her response short and to the point, as she simply said, “WE ARE GOING TO PARIS”. Fans subsequently flooded her comments section with well wishes and various forms of support. Among those who reposted the message was @DossickCarly, who cheekily referenced the Olsen twins in the following way:

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in 1999: https://t.co/rY1J40vlsnJuly 2, 2024

Even if you didn’t grow up watching Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s vast array of direct-to-video movies during the ‘90s and early 2000s, you may at least have been aware of them. Many of those films not only saw the two playing various characters but also traveling to a plethora of locations across the globe. Our Lips Are Sealed, Winning London and Holiday in the Sun are just a few examples of such features. But the one that the X user is alluding to with her post is 1999’s Passport to Paris. The Parisian romp sees the Olsens playing teenage twins who spend their spring break in the City of Lights with their estranged grandfather.

As someone who grew up with a younger sister who was a fan of the Olsen twins (and watched some of the movies myself), I can certainly appreciate this nod to late ‘90s pop culture. It honestly makes me a bit nostalgic, and it’s also a stark reminder of the fruits of Mary-Kate and Ashley’s long-standing collaboration with each other. I’m not sure if Simone Biles grew up watching the twins’ work, but I’d hope that she could appreciate the social media user’s joke. However, I know she has more pressing thoughts on her mind right now.

Why Are The Olympics A Big Deal For Simone Biles This Year?

27-year-old Simone Biles earned her spot on the women’s team after notching a competition win in Minneapolis this past weekend. With this honor, she’s now officially the first female gymnast to land a spot on the team per USA Today . This will mark Biles’ fourth time as an Olympian, as she previously competed at the games in London, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. All in all, she’s earned a total of seven Olympic medals. Joining her on the team will be Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey. I’d expect Biles to serve as a firm leader for this group of Olympians.

Plenty of folks will surely be tuning in to see how the group performs and, now, I’m wondering if the Olsen twins will be among those watching. It’s hard to say, as the two are quite busy these days. The former child actors – who were part of some of the best Full House episodes years ago, have since become fashion moguls, currently overseeing their own luxury label, The Row. They’ve been praised by their peers, with their label’s production manager, Joe Karban, declaring that “everything Mary-Kate and Ashley do turns to gold.” Of course, they also have their personal lives, and Ashley gave birth to her first child with husband, Louis Eisner, in 2023. So, yeah, they have a lot on their plates.

Anyone who will be checking out the festivities, though, has a lot to look forward to, including coverage from Kelly Clarkson , Snoop Dogg and more. The competition is sure to be fierce, but I expect Simone Biles to bring her A-game. And, hopefully, her time in Paris is just as memorable as the Olsen twins’ on-screen excursion was.

