I Thought Pauley Perrette Was Done With All Things NCIS, But See Her Sweet Reunion With Brian Dietzen

To this day, Pauley Perrette remains one of NCIS' most notable stars who will almost assuredly never film for the crime procedural again. Fans loved Perrette's portrayal of Abby Sciuto, but the actress left the series due to issues with co-star Mark Harmon. And, even after Harmon's own exit, the chances of Perrette ever returning to the series feel slim. That said, she was recently spotted at a concert with co-star Brian Dietzen, so it seems she's still tight with at least one cast member on the show.

Dietzen posted a picture with Perrette on Instagram, noting that he hung out with his former on-screen crime lab buddy at a recent show in Los Angeles. Check out the sweet photo to see Perrette (as you almost assuredly won't see her on the 2026 TV schedule):

A post shared by Brian Dietzen (@briankdietzen) A photo posted by on

This photo may spark some nostalgia for those who've long enjoyed NCIS. It honestly warms my heart to that Perrette is still tight with someone from CBS' long-running military drama, even if she may never appear on the series again. To start, she's officially retired from acting and, based on the seldom updates she's provided in recent years, she seems quite happy with the decision to step away from the profession.

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Given that, I don't imagine we'll see her in any future episodes of NCIS. Of course, fans can still enjoy plenty of old episodes featuring Abby, provided they have a Paramount+ subscription. Still, in an entertainment landscape dominated by nostalgia, there may be a possibility that Perrette reappears in some capacity.

Personally, though, I think it's fine that Perrette hasn't returned, especially since Abby Sciuto got a solid send-off from the series near the end of Season 15. Following the death of Clayton Reeves, Abby left for London to start a charity in his honor, which felt like a noble conclusion for her story. Plus, fans have seen far worse exits for long-running characters in NCIS, including the recent death of Rocky Carroll's Director Vance.

It's also worth mentioning that story-wise, Season 24 might be a bad time for Perrette to potentially return anyway, given Mark Harmon's Gibbs was just linked to a big moment of vigilante justice. Season 23 heavily implied that Alden Parker worked with Gibbs to kill Director Vance's killer, after he cut a deal with the agency to be granted immunity.

Gary Cole hinted that Parker's dark side may be explored in NCIS Season 24, which premieres this fall. If that's on the table, I do wonder if Harmon might return as Gibbs should the team look into Parker's role in the murder, considering his sister already suspects he rigged a vehicle to break down, allowing Gibbs to take the shot.

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So, all in all, Pauley Perrette's Abby theoretically wouldn't fit into such a narrative smoothly. That aside, though, I'm just glad to see Perrette hanging out with one of her former co-stars and continue to wish her the best in this phase of her life.