I Didn’t See Captain America’s Shield Coming When Stephen Colbert Officially Passed The Late Night Torch To Jimmy Kimmel
A late-night passing of the torch with a superhero-sized twist.
Stephen Colbert spent more than two decades behind a late-night desk, first on The Colbert Report and then The Late Show. So, when he returned to late night this week as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, I expected some nostalgia, a few jokes about suddenly having a lot more free time and maybe some reflection on the end of his CBS run. But I did not expect Captain America’s shield to become part of the handoff.
The CBS veteran made his first late-night appearance since The Late Show ended in May, sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel during the 2026 TV schedule, a night after his former show won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series. Near the end of the interview, Kimmel revealed that Colbert had quietly sent him a very special piece of his old set after CBS dismantled it. As the former Late Show Host explained:
The story got even better from there. According to the longtime television mainstay, then-Marvel Comics editor-in-chief Joe Quesada reached out after Captain America’s death with some important information concerning Steve Rogers’ last wishes. He continued:
The shield became one of those pieces of set dressing that longtime viewers probably stopped consciously noticing after a while, but it followed Colbert through two major chapters of his career. It hung on The Colbert Report and later moved with him to CBS when The Late Show with Stephen Colbert premiered in 2015.
Once The Late Show was over, though, the longtime host already knew where he wanted it to go. He added:
That is where this whole chat got me. Colbert could easily have kept one of the most recognizable objects from his television career. He could have taken it home, hung it in an office or tucked it away with decades of memorabilia. Instead, he gave it to another late-night host.
When Kimmel brought the shield onto the stage and asked whether he could hang it permanently inside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio, The former political satirist didn’t hesitate. “It’s your shield, man,” Colbert told him.
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Kimmel seemed genuinely touched by the gesture and immediately started figuring out where the shield should live. Rather than disappearing into a backstage display case, he carried it across the studio and mounted it near the producers’ area, where he said he would be able to see it while delivering his monologue every night. You can watch the entire exchange, which was posted to the official Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram account, below.
The two hosts spent years as competitors, but they have also become increasingly public friends. During the writers’ strike, the two teamed with Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver for the Strike Force Five podcast. Kimmel publicly supported Colbert after CBS announced that The Late Show would end, while Colbert later backed Kimmel for the Emmy despite their shows competing in the same category.
Kimmel also found the appropriately grim late-night punchline, joking about leaving the shield there “permanently,” or at least for however long permanence exists in late-night television these days. Given everything that's happened in the format lately, and the President's continued jabs at the host and his series, the joke lands particularly hard.
Still, the shield gives the moment some real weight. From Comedy Central to CBS, Colbert carried it from one era of his career to another, and rather than letting it become a museum piece when his own show ended, he made sure it stayed part of late-night television. That’s a pretty great way to pass the torch. Or, in this case, the vibranium.
Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. / 10:35 p.m. Central on ABC and then streams for anyone with a Hulu subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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