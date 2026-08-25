See Alexandra Daddario's Brother Matthew Chilling On The Chicago Fire Set After Joining Season 15

Chicago Fire’s 15th season is coming soon to NBC amid the 2026 TV schedule, and there's a lot to look forward to. With the firefighter drama having seen some changes, both with the cast and its creative team, some newbies are joining Firehouse 51. One of those new cast members is Alexandra Daddario’s brother, Matthew, and he’s already hanging with his fellow castmates on set.

It was recently reported by Deadline that the Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story star would join the new season of Chicago Fire as a firefighter candidate. Daddario is the latest addition to the series, following BMF’s Da’Vinchi, who is also playing a firefighter candidate. As of now, exact details regarding Daddario's character have not been shared, but he seems to be fitting in. Da’Vinchi shared a post to Instagram, which included a photo of him, Daddario, and series veteran Brandon Larracuente sitting in front of Truck 81. See that photo and other BTS snippets in the post below:

A post shared by Da’Vinchi (@davinchi) A photo posted by on

I was not expecting a Daddario to join the cast of Chicago Fire, but I'm already loving the thought of him being amongst the established cast. I also love that he got a picture with Fire’s other two newest castmates, as Larracuente only joined in Season 14. There’s no telling what kind of energy Daddario’s character will bring to the firehouse, but I’m excited to see what’s going to happen. With any luck, concrete details about his character will be revealed sooner rather than later.

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On a larger note, it's just wonderful to see Daddario finally returning to TV. Aside from the few television movies he’s been doing, Chicago Fire marks his first TV role since starring in the second season of Paramount+’s Why Women Kill in 2021. Of course, some viewers surely know him best for playing Alec Lightwood in the beloved Freeform fantasy drama Shadowhunters. Chicago Fire is obviously a very different kind of show, but I'm confident that Daddario can nail a new role (just like Alexandria can).

As previously alluded to, Daddario’s addition comes on the heels of multiple cast exits. Dermot Mulroney is departing as Battalion Chief Dom Pascal after only joining the series a couple of seasons ago. Mulrony was absent for much of Season 14’s latter half but returned in the season finale.

Meanwhile, OG cast member Joe Miñoso is also saying goodbye to the role of Joe Cruz. His exit is raising more concerns, given the fact that the character was one of the many firefighters in danger in the Season 14 finale cliffhanger. Despite that, it remains unclear as to how Cruz and Pascal will be written out.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to see what happens after the cliffhanger and to find out who Daddario is playing. Chicago Fire Season 15 is set to premiere on Wednesday, October 7, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription. In the meantime, all 14 seasons of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.