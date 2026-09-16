Judge Judy Was Just On GMA To Talk About Finally Retiring, See Her Announcement

Since the ‘90s, Judge Judy has been putting people in their places via her courtroom TV shows, and that only continued with her latest series, Judy Justice. As she prepares to pass on the mantle to her son, who is getting his own show on the 2026 TV schedule, it looks like she’s finally putting down the gavel. Judy Sheindlin confirmed her retirement, and fans can see her official announcement.

While promoting son Adam Levy’s new show, Adam’s Law, on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Sheindlin talked about finally retiring. The longtime judge admitted that it was time for her to step back, at least from the on-camera portion, but showed a lot of support for her son. Sheindlin won't be away from the TV business completely, though as she’s serving as executive producer on her son's show. She’s just channeling her passion into a different format. As she explained on GMA:

A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) A photo posted by on

Considering Judge Judy ran for 25 years and was insanely popular and Judy Justice ran for another five years, it makes sense that she’d want to retire, even despite being amongst the highest-paid TV personalities. And her retirement couldn’t have come at a better time, with her son carrying on the family business with his own endeavor. With Levy being the presiding judge on his own show, he'll bring over 25 years of legal experience to courtroom TV. And his mom seems to be as ready as ever to pass the baton:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I’m retiring from in front of the camera TV bench. [Adam] was ready. He was finally ready. You know, I’ve aged pretty well over the years, reasonably. I look better than my grandmother did at my age, which didn’t take a lot. But it’s time for me to, and I’m still gonna be creative. Still out there. I’m just gonna take the message and put it in a little bit of a different form. I’m gonna become the Benjamin Button of court.

I love that Sheindlin is giving her son the chance to shine with his own show but is still sticking around to help and offer him advice as executive producer. Whether or not Sheindlin could pop up on-screen in this new show remains to be seen and, even though it would be great, it seems like she’s ready to take a break. Given all the work she's put in, she definitely deserves to focus on something else, and Levy's series is the perfect way for her to stay within the genre while also not spending time on camera.

When Judge Judy was canceled back in 2020, Sheindlin assured fans she was not retiring and was instead doing her aforementioned follow-up series. At the time, she didn’t know what the show’s future could look like and where it would land, and it ultimately went to Prime Video rather than CBS, where the original series ran. Judy Justice is still airing but is set to conclude this fall, marking the end of a major era.

It's said that when one door closes, another one opens, and that definitely seems to be what's going on here. Judy Sheindlin may no longer be trying cases on-camera, but her son is. Adam’s Law premiered on Monday, September 14, so be sure to check your local listings to see when and where to catch it. Meanwhile, Judy Justice can be streamed now with a Prime Video subscription, and will be ending on October 22.