Miley Cyrus Opened Up About Singing With Beyoncé And Rihanna When She Was Young, And It's The Sweetest Thing Ever

To the generation of Hannah Montana fans who have been following Miley Cyrus ’ career for just about our entire lives, what a journey it has been! The talented singer and actress has done everything from being a Disney Channel star to a viral song sensation who has reinvented herself a number of times, with influences ranging from twangy country to glam rock. She's also performed with the best of the best, and when Cyrus recently reflected on her early career, she shared a sweet standout moment with Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Following Miley Cyrus releasing “Used To Be Young,” she has been taking some time on her TikTok account to look back on her life. Among her recent reflections, she recalled the time she got to sing alongside Beyoncé and Rihanna among many other famed artists for a 2008 Stand Up To Cancer event as she looked upon herself sandwiched between them. Much like how I'm in awe over the fact that this happened, Cyrus shared her awe-struck sweet memories of the event, and how impacted she was by it, saying:

Here's me sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna. What I remember most from doing this performance is I was standing in between two of the biggest legends and icons that I was looking up to at the time, and they treated me like a little sister the entire time. They're really sweet.

Miley Cyrus was only 15 when she joined the likes of Beyoncé and Rihanna along with Mariah Carey, Fergie, Carrie Underwood, Nicole Scherzinger, Mary J. Blige, Leona Lewis, Keyshia Cole, Natasha Bedingfield, Ciara and Ashanti to sing “Just Stand Up!” during the Stand Up to Cancer special that aired on TV on September 5, 2008. As Cyrus continued:

I got brackets on the back of my teeth and I'm singing with Beyoncé.

Cyrus’ career is rather amazing. When she had the incredible opportunity to sing next to Beyoncé and Rihanna, she had been the star of Hannah Montana for two seasons already and released two albums with Hollywood Records. She had also already embarked on a debut concert tour, Best Of Both Worlds Tour, across the United States. You can check out Cyrus reflecting on the moment below:

At the age of 30, Miley Cyrus has accomplished so much in her life and it’s really wonderful she’s taking some time with the release of “Used To Be Young” to recall some of the major occurrences in it and reflect on them. During the social media series, Cyrus also spoke about how fame has impacted her and her father Billy Ray Cyrus differently over the years. She also looked back at many other points in her life starting from the beginning, including her Hannah Montana days and controversial career moments.