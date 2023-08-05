Mindy Kaling Attended First Night Of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Stop In LA, And I’m So Here For Her Living Her Best Swiftie Life

Mindy Kaling seemed to find “Wonderland” when she attended the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Los Angeles, and I’m obsessed. The actress was not only rocking a fab 1989 shirt, she also had two forearms full of friendship bracelets and the sweetest caption proving that she’s a serious Swiftie.

As someone who had her brain chemistry altered by the Eras Tour and its seriously amazing moments, The Office alum’s enthusiastic post about her experience was so relatable. She took to Instagram to show off the highlights from seeing Taylor Swift, and it’s adorable, check it out:

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) A photo posted by on

Honestly, she looks like a kid whose “Wildest Dreams” just came true, and I love that for her. I think my favorite thing about her caption is that she wrote:

There were no highlights. It was all highlight.

That notion was also evident in the videos she posted. Mindy Kaling had clips from the Fearless, evermore and 1989 eras in her carousel. She also explained in her caption that there’s a video of her screaming “Delicate.” However, it didn’t make the post’s final cut, but it did prove her love for Reputation too. So, our girl really adores all of Taylor Swift’s work, which is amazing.

Not only did Kaling clearly have the best time, her outfit also made it super clear she’s a real Swiftie. We’ve all been clowning about which upcoming project Taylor Swift will release next, and the majority opinion seems to be she might announce the release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) while she’s in Los Angeles. While that didn’t happen on night one, The Mindy Project star was still dressed for the occasion and made her era of choice clear.

Also, it looks like she took trading friendship bracelets seriously. Her arms were full of candy-colored jewelry, and I assume that means she had tons of lovely interactions with Swifties who were in her section.

Mindy Kaling wasn’t the only one who attended the first night of LA’s Eras Tour stop in “Style.” Alexandra Daddario, Brie Larson, Lupita Nyong’o and a whole murderer’s row of celebs were at SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift, and this was only night one of six. Then on night two, even more famous folks, like Max Greenfield and Kristen Bell, were spotted. There’s also still four more concerts in the City of Angeles, so I think we’re bound to see a laundry list of artists who also identify as Swifties.

As Taylor Swift’s first leg of the Eras Tour comes to an end in the United States, it’s been fun to see actors, artists and all the fans showing up in their best “Dress” to “Shake It Off” with the pop star. And Mindy Kaling partying like it was 1989 was the perfect example of this.