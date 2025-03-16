A Few Months After Becoming A Mom, Alexandra Daddario Is Back In Sheer For Her Latest Event (And I’m So Here For It)

Along with her thriving acting career, in recent years Alexandra Daddario has been a bit of an events maven, and has acted as a brand ambassador, most recently for Tag Heuer. In 2024, she took a bit of a break to celebrate the birth of her first child with husband Andrew Form . Now, thanks to her partnership with the watch company, she’s back in action. This week, she headed to a Formula 1 event in Australia, first rocking a Senna t-shirt (as in Ayrton Senna, who died in a crash in 1994) and later switching to a gorgeous black sparkling gown, with a matching watch, of course.

I don’t think I expected “sparkling” to be on the list of spring trends, as it normally feels like a style celebs and normal folks alike enjoy busting out around the holidays. However, Daddario isn’t the first actress to wear a sparkling gown in recent weeks. They've been everywhere.

Awards season was chock full of them. Millie Bobby Brown wore a ruby red dress that turned heads just this month at the Electric State premiere. And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley donned a similar number for Paris Fashion week, also this month. Here’s Daddario’s take on the viral look.

Her pictures of the gown she wore for Tag Heuer at the Melbourne-based Australian Grand Prix F1 event don’t fully do the sparkling, sheer gown justice. There’s a black bodysuit underneath, but the skin-hugging fabric also looked stunning on the carpet for the event on March 14th. You can take a better look in the professional carpet photo, below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheer is something of a signature for the actress, but she’s been wearing less of it of late. She admitted last year it took her a “long time to get comfortable” with who she is as a fashionista, but these days she likes to “embrace” what she “looks great in.” She’s also changed her takes on fashion during certain periods, particularly as she became a mom. But some of her best celebrity fashion moments have been in sheer dresses -- and specifically for her Tag Heuer partnership.

Daddario announced the birth of her baby on Halloween, so she’s had a few months to step back and be a little more out of the spotlight, presumably as she adjusted to life with a little one. Still, I think it’s cool she’s so confident getting out on the town and wearing form-fitting gowns already. I dunno if I would have had it in me, but she honestly looks great. And with another season of Mayfair Witches coming down the pipeline, I can’t wait to see what the actress is wearing on the red carpet next.