A Few Months After Becoming A Mom, Alexandra Daddario Is Back In Sheer For Her Latest Event (And I’m So Here For It)
It's a signature for her for sure.
Along with her thriving acting career, in recent years Alexandra Daddario has been a bit of an events maven, and has acted as a brand ambassador, most recently for Tag Heuer. In 2024, she took a bit of a break to celebrate the birth of her first child with husband Andrew Form. Now, thanks to her partnership with the watch company, she’s back in action. This week, she headed to a Formula 1 event in Australia, first rocking a Senna t-shirt (as in Ayrton Senna, who died in a crash in 1994) and later switching to a gorgeous black sparkling gown, with a matching watch, of course.
I don’t think I expected “sparkling” to be on the list of spring trends, as it normally feels like a style celebs and normal folks alike enjoy busting out around the holidays. However, Daddario isn’t the first actress to wear a sparkling gown in recent weeks. They've been everywhere.
Awards season was chock full of them. Millie Bobby Brown wore a ruby red dress that turned heads just this month at the Electric State premiere. And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley donned a similar number for Paris Fashion week, also this month. Here’s Daddario’s take on the viral look.
A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)
A photo posted by on
Her pictures of the gown she wore for Tag Heuer at the Melbourne-based Australian Grand Prix F1 event don’t fully do the sparkling, sheer gown justice. There’s a black bodysuit underneath, but the skin-hugging fabric also looked stunning on the carpet for the event on March 14th. You can take a better look in the professional carpet photo, below.
Sheer is something of a signature for the actress, but she’s been wearing less of it of late. She admitted last year it took her a “long time to get comfortable” with who she is as a fashionista, but these days she likes to “embrace” what she “looks great in.” She’s also changed her takes on fashion during certain periods, particularly as she became a mom. But some of her best celebrity fashion moments have been in sheer dresses -- and specifically for her Tag Heuer partnership.
Daddario announced the birth of her baby on Halloween, so she’s had a few months to step back and be a little more out of the spotlight, presumably as she adjusted to life with a little one. Still, I think it’s cool she’s so confident getting out on the town and wearing form-fitting gowns already. I dunno if I would have had it in me, but she honestly looks great. And with another season of Mayfair Witches coming down the pipeline, I can’t wait to see what the actress is wearing on the red carpet next.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
David Spade Is Still Mad About The Waiters Ruining His Dinner With Paul McCartney
The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Thought The Show's Trump Scene 'Wasn't Timely Anymore' When They Filmed It, But Months Later It Was Clear Mike White Was Onto Something