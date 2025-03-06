Just Days After Millie Bobby Brown Rocked Sequins, Jason Statham’s Fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whitely Pulled Off A Similar Look (And I’m Obsessed)

When it comes to celebrity fashion, certain themes come and go. Sometimes, everyone seems to be having a sheer moment, or everywhere you look, you see a corseted waist. I love one of the latest trends that shows people aren’t afraid to show their sparkle. After Millie Bobby Brown rocked sequins for the premiere of her movie that’s hitting the 2025 movie calendar, Jason Statham’s fiancée gave her own take on the look.

Action movie star Jason Statham and his partner, model Rosie Huntington-Whitely, stepped out during Paris Fashion Week for Le Grand Diner du Louvre, and I can’t help but be reminded of Millie Bobby Brown’s ruby red number, as Huntington-Whitely was a portrait of glamour in her own black sequined gown:

(Image credit: Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

I’m simply obsessed with this sparkling black Balenciaga piece, which is reportedly from the Fall '24 collection. Unlike Millie Bobby Brown’s sexy strapless gown, Rosie Huntington-Whitley’s featured thin straps above a sweetheart neckline. The floor-length dress had a side slit, with the sequins flowing all the way down to a train that the fashionista could be seen carrying over her arm in a post on Threads:

She paired the sexy, backless dress with pointed-toe pumps, wearing gorgeous diamond earrings as her lone piece of jewelry. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun.

I love seeing celebrities sparkle in their sequined gowns, and we’ve been enjoying a lot of that lately.

In addition to Millie Bobby Brown’s look at The Electric State premiere — which came after she fired shots at critics for “bullying” her about looking old and defended her fashion choices as those of a girl becoming a woman — there were quite a few dresses sparkling under the lights of the Academy Awards red carpet earlier this week.

Demi Moore nodded to her character Elisabeth Sparkle from The Substance in her silver gown. And even though she ultimately didn’t take home the Best Actress trophy, she was definitely winning in that look — as was Sydney Sweeney in pink sequins for an Oscars after party.

Also, it was just a few weeks ago that Great American Family actress Danica McKellar rocked a sequined silver minidress to celebrate her 50th birthday. Honestly, what better way to show that you’ve still got it as you enter a new decade?

Rosie Huntington-Whitely and the star of The Meg (who have been together since 2010 and got engaged in 2016) were in good company at the inaugural dinner event at the Louvre in Paris, where fashion-forward celebs including Michelle Yeoh, Gigi Hadid, Keira Knightley, Doechii and Kelly Rutherford showed off their own amazing ensembles. Even with all that star power, I’m sure Huntington-Whitely’s sparkles made her hard to miss.

You may not see the model on the big screen, but you can check out Jason Statham in A Working Man, which hits theaters on Friday, March 28, or in 2024’s The Beekeeper, which is getting a sequel and can be streamed with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.