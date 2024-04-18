Alexandra Daddario On Finally Embracing Her Own Style With Sheer Looks And More: 'It Took Me A Long Time To Get Comfortable'

Alexandra Daddario has been a fashion it-girl for some time now, transitioning from a Baywatch swimsuit that nabbed the public’s attention to endearing and often daring red carpet dresses. Even when she isn’t promoting projects like The White Lotus or The Witches of Mayfair, she's frequently seen at events like the Emmys in sheer dresses , or on one memorable occasion, a dress her mom said showed “too much sideboob. ”

Mom may think some of her looks are a little much, but the film and television actress generally looks confident in whatever she chooses to wear. It’s one of the reasons she’s become such a style icon; however, she candidly admitted things weren’t always this way. In fact, early in her career she felt she didn't have her own point of view.

The thing is, style is really about what you love. When you're younger, you always wanna follow everyone. As I've gotten older, I've really been able to embrace what I feel great in and that's really cool. It took me a long time to get comfortable doing that.

I'm sure everyone feels a little cringe thinking about their former fashion taste years later, particularly given styles change and look dated after a time. Still, I do remember one printed dress with a somewhat asymmetrical hemline that Daddario wore to a Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief premiere that stood out at the time and looks unlike anything she would ever wear now. It was definitely trendy when she wore it, but it doesn't have the glam factor, the fitted look, or the luxe fabric she typically favors these days.

As she said, she's evolved and her fashion has evolved too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She told People at a TAG Heuer event that her youth was a bit misspent in other people's fashion ideas, though I think chasing trends when one is younger is something even most fashionistas can identify with. It takes time to develop a signature style. It takes even more time to get comfortable with showing yourself publicly when all the makeup comes off, as Daddario has done.

So, what helped her to gain the confidence to "embrace" what she feels great in?

Gratitude, counting your blessings and being positive about where you're at [helped me]. We're in a culture where we're constantly comparing ourselves to where other people are. Once you find that power and meditation on your gratitude, I think that’s really what makes you feel confident.

The actress has been a bit quiet on the fashion front since the Oscars winners were announced earlier this year. Though this month she did attend a Dior show alongside Rachel Zegler, Michelle Williams, Alexandra Shipp and more. However, with Mayfair Witches Season 2 coming (presumably) later this year, there should be more red carpet fun to come.