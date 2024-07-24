Alexandra Daddario Threw Back To A Glitzy Night Out In A Sheer, Sequined Dress, And It’s Honestly Fashion Goals

Alexandra Daddario likely won’t be having as many late nights out with husband Andrew Form coming up, as the Baywatch star recently announced she’s pregnant at 38 . In the meantime, the Hollywood it girl is throwing back to some of her most iconic looks, including a sheer dress she wore to a Tag Heuer event last summer. It may be a throwback post, but it’s still fashion goals.

While the actress has been candid about the ups and downs she faced before The White Lotus, among the many “ups” are some of her fashion choices. For the watch company’s boutique opening Daddario wore a patterned Oscar De La Renta dress with silver sequins. It was patterned in a style that made the sequins resemble waves and she paired the showstopper dress with an on-theme Tag Heuer watch and sparkly jewelry from Melissa Kaye around her neck and on her fingers.

While she already showed the look off on the red carpet, Ms. Daddario revealed her stylist Marty Harper had recently developed film from the event, which gave us another take on her 'fit from a black-and-white perspective.

While you can’t see the silver color of the sequin waves on the gorgeous dress, the diamonds around her neck and the showcased watch both stand out even more thanks to the developed film.

If you'd like to purchase a similar take on the look, Oscar De La Renta currently has a sequin wave tulle dress on sale for a mere $4345 --that's actually 50% off. That one's also in a pale champagne color while Daddario's was black and silver tulle and sequins.

As you may already know, sheer looks have been in for a while, and Daddario even wore one to the Emmys in 2021. In particular, though, they were all the rage last summer on the red carpet, and they’re still very much in the mainstream, thanks to mesh dresses and more staying popular this summer. But Daddario’s look took see-through to an even more elegant level, and it’s a reminder that while she may be going to fewer events these days, when she does have a red carpet night, we're usually in for a treat. Here’s a look at the dress in its full glory.

Her next red carpet jaunt should hopefully be coming soon. AMC announced Mayfair Witches Season 2 was filming just after the holidays. Production went on through April -- filming while Daddario was already pregnant --- and the show will also have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con this week, so here's hoping we get some great 2024 TV schedule news then. In the meantime, I'm all about these throwbacks.