Why Bianca Censori's Ex Isn't Too Surprised She Ended Up With Kanye West

By now, it’s more than public knowledge that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are married . The eclectic couple has since seen plenty of attention due to their public outings, many of which have been marked by Censori’s revealing outfits. It’s likely that some may have been surprised when it was reported that West tied the knot with the veteran Yeezy employee. However, at least one person doesn’t seem so shocked by the turn of events, and it’s Censori’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Forgiane. He recently explained just why he’s not all that surprised the architectural designer ended up with the music and fashion mogul.

Nick Forgiane and Bianca Censori, who are both 29 years old, reportedly dated for six years before she exchanged vows with the now-46-year-old “I'll Fly Away” performer. Forgiane recently appeared on the Fitzy & Wippa radio show, where he shared details of his past relationship with Censori. He specifically opened up about what his former girlfriend’s mindset was like when they were younger. And it sounds like she’s long possessed a considerable amount of ambition:

Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this. One time we travelled to America and she told me she would live there one day. The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she’s achieved.

The former partners and Australia natives apparently became acquainted with each other in 2007, during which they were still teenagers. It was until seven years later, though, that they began dating. Like so many people, Nick Forgiane has watched as his former lady’s relationship with Ye has played out within the public eye. Amid the sea of opinions that people have about the marriage, Forgiane (via The Mirror ) provided a positive take:

Of course, I support them. If Bianca is happy with Kanye, I am happy for her. She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it’s a modern-day love story.

That “love story” began with a secret wedding in January 2023 – an event that even Ye’s ex and mother of his four kids, Kim Kardashian, was unaware of . By August, it was reported that the Wests were getting along well following their nuptials. Sources also reported that Bianca Censori had impacted her husband’s work . As was the case with other women in the rapper’s life, it seems Censori has become something of a muse for the polarizing star. All of that aside though, there are those who haven’t been too high on their romance.

A number of commenters across social media have taken issue with the revealing outfits Bianca Censori has worn, with many under the impression that Kanye West is controlling her. (It’s since been said that Censori does have creative control over her attire). Additionally, it’s been alleged that Elia “Leo” Censori, Bianca’s father, dislikes her “trashy” fashion choices. If sources are to be believed, he wants to meet with his son-in-law personally to discuss the matter.

Regardless of the flak they’ve taken, the West don’t seem to be making any changes to their public personas. It’s likely that people will continue to drop thoughts about them as their relationship continues to evolve. And, when it comes to Nick Forgiane, his comments suggest that he’s not going to deride his former girlfriend for achieving her goals and marrying her beau.