Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Paparazzo After Being Asked About Kanye West’s Alleged Battery Incident

Kanye West has been making headlines over the past few weeks, mainly due to his recent marriage to Bianca Censori. However, within the last day or so, the polarizing rapper made the news due to his alleged involvement in a battery investigation. West hasn’t provided a public statement on the matter, as of this writing. During this latest controversy, he wasn’t the person who was just questioned about the topic, though. It was his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian , who was asked about the situation while she was with her children. Said query resulted in the reality TV star and business mogul shutting down a paparazzo.

This past Friday, Kim Kardashian saw her oldest daughter, North West, compete in a basketball game and was accompanied by 7-year-old son Saint as well. Khloé Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, was reportedly also present at the game and was spotted saying goodbye to Kim and her little ones after the event. When the group was leaving after the game, they were surrounded by photographers, some of whom were looking to ask questions. Page Six obtained footage of one member of the paparazzi asking her what she thought about the situation surrounding Ye. In turn, Kardashian delivered a brief, but sharp, declaration:

Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids.

Within the footage, one can also hear one of the children yelling “Please leave!” It’s unclear as to which of the children provided that piece of commentary. What can be said right now is that Kim Kardashian is not looking to weigh in on her ex’s purported role in the ongoing investigation. This shouldn’t be too surprising, as the SKIMS founder has historically opted not to publicly comment on any matters involving her ex in the aftermath of their split. She did post a message of support to the Jewish community after Ye received backlash for making anti-Semitic statements though, even then, Kardashian didn’t mention him directly.

Last week, a video surfaced that showed getting into an exchange with someone possessing a camera. During the tense interaction (which was captured by TMZ ), West accused the woman of following him, to which she exclaimed, “You’re a celebrity!” The encounter ended with the Grammy winner apparently throwing the individual’s phone before departing in an SUV with his wife. It has yet to be confirmed whether the woman was a professional photographer or just a fan with a camera. But at this point, West has been named a suspect in a battery investigation, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department – who was called to the scene after the fact.

Up until this point, Kanye West had been keeping a relatively low profile while engaging in his marital bliss. He and Bianca Censori, a longtime designer for his Yeezy brand, were reportedly married in early January. Shortly after, the family of the former mystery blonde asked for “privacy” on behalf of the couple while also expressing excitement about the musician marrying into their brood. West has been attempting to meet them in Australia as of late, but reports suggest that he could be barred from entering due to past comments he’s made. At the same time, it would seem that he’s trying to craft a new family unit, as at least one of his kids (North West) has met Censori at this point.

Only time will tell how things play out for Ye, as he faces yet another legal snafu. Many will likely be waiting intently to see if either he or his legal team issue some kind of response. Just don’t expect Kim Kardashian (or her children, for that matter) to give any kind of take to photographers or other members of the press as additional information comes to light.