Moriah Mills Now Claims Zion Williamson Slept Around While She Was Recovering From 'Failed Butt Reduction Surgery'

Zion Williamson has found himself in the middle of some pretty messy cheating allegations following the revelation that he is expecting a baby girl with his girlfriend Akheema, and in the days that followed, the situation has only continued to get worse. Adult film star Moriah Mills hasn’t held back on details of her own supposed relationship with the NBA star, and now she’s claiming that Williamson cheated on her while she was recovering from surgery. These accusations come as a third woman has spoken out, accusing him of being a sex addict.

The New Orleans Pelican announced recently that he was going to be a girl dad, with Akheema being due in November with their daughter. That news was quickly overshadowed, however, by Moriah Mills, who went on a rant after being surprised at the pregnancy reveal, to say the least.

Moriah Mills Says She Was On Bed Rest When Zion Williamson Slept Around

After going off on Zion Williamson in a series of brutal tweets following his gender reveal party, Moriah Mills returned to Twitter with a fresh set of accusations on June 9. Apparently the adult film believes the baby was conceived over Valentine’s Day, when she was still recovering from a failed surgery. Mills tweeted :

I wish I woulda came and seen you on Valentine’s Day as you wanted me to but I was still sick from my failed butt reduction surgery in December so I was on bed rest until March as requested from my doctor. Now look a due date in November. Zion Williamson she saw a lonely duck and quacked you I’m so livid… TRAPPED !!!

In another tweet , she said she almost died and was in the hospital for a month after complications forced the doctor to stop in the middle of her butt reduction surgery.

Moriah Mills is clearly still hurting after Zion Williamson’s big news, and it sounds like she feels the injury-plagued NBA player took her recovery time from surgery as an opportunity to hook up with the other woman. It should be noted that Mills hasn't provided any proof of her relationship to the New Orleans resident.

Her new claims come as another woman has entered the conversation.

A Third Woman Has Come Forward, Calling Zion Williamson A ‘Sex Addict’

After Moriah Mills responded to Zion Williamson’s baby news, Yamile Taylor took to Instagram Stories with her own take on the situation. Fadeaway World captured the messages that made allegations about the NBA player, with Taylor saying (in Stories that have been edited for clarity):

Why didn't I get my Bentayga and my Richard Mille last summer? Zion Williamson because I don't let you record me? I never gave you a threesome or never had an OnlyFans or was on PornHub, so I guess I was all play. I probably never had a chance you nasty ass sex addict.

Those are pretty strong words, and she also posted a photo that she said is Zion Williamson asleep. The basketball player hasn’t yet responded to anything said by Moriah Mills or Yamile Taylor, but one would imagine this is a tough time for him and Akheema as they prepare to welcome their first child.