‘Stand-Out Action Thriller’ Or ‘Fundamentally Lazy’? Critics Are Split Over Patrick Dempsey’s Memory Of A Killer
Get ready to see a new side of McDreamy.
When Patrick Dempsey was still on Grey’s Anatomy, he played a neurosurgeon who at one point did a lot of work toward curing Alzheimer’s. Now, in his new series Memory of a Killer on Fox — premiering on the 2026 TV schedule on January 25 — the doctor has become the patient. Dempsey plays Angelo, an assassin with suspected early onset dementia who, until now, has managed to keep his work separate from his personal life. Critics are sharing their thoughts on the Fox crime drama, and they're similarly split up.
Memory of a Killer is loosely based on the 2003 Belgian movie The Alzheimer’s Case, and Liam Matthews of The Wrap says the two episodes provided to critics are juggling a lot of plot. However, the action moves at a brisk pace, and it’s thrilling to see McDreamy committing brutal murders (quite a change of pace for an actor whose best roles are rom-coms). The series shows promise if it can keep from biting off more than it can chew, the critic says, writing:
Billy Fellows of Collider also likes the premiere episodes, giving the series so far an 8 out of 10. The critic finds the Alzheimer’s aspect of the plot an interesting take on the trope of killers seeing their dirty deeds bleed into their personal lives. Fellows says:
Daniel Fienberg of THR, however, says Memory of a Killer gets “too silly too quickly,” with the former Sexiest Man Alive being too ludicrously slick to be a believable assassin. Also, with all of its rough edges sanded down for network TV, it’s not as enjoyable as it could be. Fienberg’s review reads:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert notes that there’s very little character-building for Angelo beyond “assassin, father, patient,” and the critic doubts the first two episodes’ issues are the kinds that will even out as the series progresses. Tallerico writes:
Keith Phipps of TV Guide is also lukewarm on the new Fox series, rating it a 6.4 out of 10. While Memory of a Killer is fast-paced with solid production value and a solid cast, the command it has over the sensitive subject of dementia is a bit unsure in the first two episodes. Phipps continues:
It seems like critics think there’s quite a bit of promise from Memory of a Killer, even if some aren’t optimistic about the longevity of its premise. As a Grey’s Anatomy fan myself, I won't mind seeing Patrick Dempsey back on network TV again. Check out the trailer below.
If you want to catch the two-night premiere, tune into Fox at 9 p.m. ET (after the NFC Championship) Sunday, January 25, and 9 p.m. ET Monday, January 26. Both episodes will be available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.
