NCIS: LA Actor Ravil Isyanov Is Dead At 59

Ravil Isyanov made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with roles across film and television, and became a familiar face in the NCIS franchise as Kirkin on NCIS: Los Angeles. Sadly, the actor has passed away at the age of 59.

The actor, who was born in the Soviet Union in 1962 before eventually coming to the United States and finding work in Hollywood, died at his home in Los Angeles following a long illness, according to Deadline. Ravil Isyanov reportedly died on September 29, but the news is only now becoming public. No details are currently available about the nature of his illness. Isyanov is survived by wife Erika, daughter Gulya, step-daughter Aneta, two grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.

Ravil Isyanov may be best known in the United States for his role as Anatoli Kirkin on NCIS: Los Angeles, for which he is credited with seven appearances, including some of the most game-changing episodes of the series. Kirkin became unforgettable among fans, both for his status as a bad guy with some lightness to him and for his recurring overtures toward Eric Christian Olsen's Deeks. NCIS: LA proved to TV fans that Isyanov could handle both drama and comedy in the same series. That said, NCIS: LA certainly wasn't his only TV role.

In addition to NCIS: Los Angeles, Ravil Isyanov appeared in recent years on shows like TNT's The Last Ship (starring Grey's Anatomy alum Eric Dane), Netflix's GLOW, FX's critically-acclaimed The Americans, and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He even appeared in a 2006 episode of NCIS, years before his much more well-known role on NCIS: LA that started in 2013. He was a prolific actor for the small screen, but also appeared in some notable films, including GoldenEye, K-19: The Widowmaker, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.

Although he began to land more high-profile roles in the United States, his career got off to a strong start in the Soviet Union and then the United Kingdom before he made his way to start his career in the U.S. His studies in the performing arts in the USSR had to be paused in 1982 when he had to complete mandatory military service for the Soviet Air Force for two years, but he began work on the stage after his return.

After a minor role in the Sean Connery and Michelle Pfeiffer film The Russia House, Ravil Isyanov moved to the UK in 1991 and began appearing in TV series and movies, as well as more stage productions. It was in 1998 that he made the move to the United States and started scooping up TV and film roles. His final released credit prior to his death is a Season 12 episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Ravil Isyanov in this difficult time.