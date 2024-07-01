NCIS’ Michael Weatherly Shared How He And Sean Murray Pranked Each Other On Set Using Different Foods, And I’m Both Disgusted And Delighted
Things got wild working on NCIS.
Back in February, NCIS actors Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray briefly reunited for the episode on the 2024 TV schedule honoring the late David McCallum. This marked the first time these two have shared screen time on the popular CBS show since Weatherly exited in 2016. When they were both NCIS series regulars (revisit their episodes together with a Paramount+ subscription), the men who respectively play Tony DiNozzo and Timothy McGee had fun times both on and off camera. As an example of the latter, Weatherly shared how he and Murray used to prank each other on set using different foods, and I’m left feeling both disgusted and delighted hearing about this.
How Michael Weatherly Pranked Sean Murray
The latest episode of Off Duty: AN NCIS Rewatch, which Weatherly hosts with Ziva David actress Cote de Pablo, had Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, on as its guest. During the trio’s chat, Weatherly recalled how he used Clif Bars to make it seem as though someone had paid an unfortunate visit to the bathroom in Murray’s trailer, explaining:
It’s safe to say that the ability for them to be molded to look like boldly waste will never be used as a selling point for Clif Bars. Still, I admire Michael Weatherly’s prank game here, both for execution and timing. After all, if Sean Murray was needing to use the bathroom pretty urgently after shooting some scenes, that’s especially not a great time to be greeted with such a sight.
How Sean Murray Got Back At Michael Weatherly
If you thought that Michael Weatherly’s prank on the NCIS prank from way back when was gross, Sean Murray kicked things up a notch by mixing a Clif Bar with other foods to form his own concoction. As Weatherly recalled:
Ok, now I’m properly grossed out! , I’m pleased that Sean Murray retaliated with something that both looked absolutely disgusting, but also smelled that way too. I wonder if this was just a one-time affair or if they went back and forth with this prank way until mutually agreeing to stop or because one of the executive producers told them to cut it out.
While Sean Murray continues to star in NCIS with Brian Dietzen, Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Diona Reasonover and Rocky Carroll, Michael Weatherly is preparing to team back up with Cote de Pablo for the spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which will be released exclusively on Paramount+. It will follow its title characters going on the run in Europe after Tony’s security company is attacked. Their daughter Tali will play an important role in the series, and a few new characters have been teased, though no castings have been announced yet.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva will begin production later this summer, meaning it likely won’t debut until sometime in 2025. NCIS Season 22 will arrive on CBS this fall alongside NCIS: Origins, the prequel about Leroy Jethro Gibbs.
