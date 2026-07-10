Justin Baldoni's Jane The Virgin Co-Stars Reached Out After He Spoke Out About It Ends With Us

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s long legal battle over what happened while working on It Ends With Us was settled back in May . However, the conversation about it has continued. Now, the director of the movie and his wife, Emily Baldoni, have directly entered the chat by posting a video addressing what happened. In response, two of his Jane the Virgin co-stars reached out to him.

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Justin Baldoni Posted A Video About The It Ends With Us Legal Battle

In a nearly 5-minute Instagram video, Justin Baldoni and his wife, Emily, shared how they’re feeling after the It Ends With Us legal battle was settled. The director noted that “gratitude saved” them. However, Emily said the gratitude they feel “doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years.” She also explained that there’s been a lot of “trauma” they’ve had to handle as a family. Overall, they felt like they needed to speak out, as Justin shared:

We don’t even know if this is the right thing to say. But we just know we need to share something. What I will say is that there have been so many painful things that have been spoken into existence over the last couple years. And that created so much noise, and we didn’t want to add to the noise. We just wanted to let the justice system run its course.

He went on to say that they’re “healing,” and that process “looks different every day.” They also spoke about prioritizing their family, friends and faith, and thanked people who supported them through the last couple of years. Emily also noted that there’s “more to say.”

In response, the video accumulated over 27 thousand comments, two of which came from Justin’s friends and former co-stars.

Justin Baldoni's Jane The Virgin Co-Stars, Gina Rodriguez And Brett Dier, Supported Him

The two notable co-stars who responded to the Baldonis’ video were Gina Rodriguez and Brett Dier. They both worked with Justin for years on The CW show, Jane the Virgin. The series was on from 2014 to 2019 and ran for five seasons. The three actors were good friends then, and they still are, as Rodriguez, who played Jane, and Dier, who played Michael, left the following comments on the Rafael actor's post:

Gina Rodriguez : ♥️ love you friends. Por vida.

: ♥️ love you friends. Por vida. Brett Dier: I love you guys ❤️❤️

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