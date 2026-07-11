Watch A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' Egg Actor Adorably React To His Show’s Emmy Nomination

The 2026 Emmy nominations are out, and the HBO fantasy series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms scored an incredible nine noms ahead of the big award show on the 2026 TV schedule. Getting a nod for Outstanding Drama Series is a major milestone for any freshman TV series, and Dexter Sol Ansell couldn’t contain his excitement over the honor for the Game of Thrones prequel.

As the nominations were announced, someone was filming the 11-year-old (who won over viewers as Egg) as he watched from his phone. The instant A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was called out, Dexter Sol Ansell’s reaction consisted of screaming and jumping up and down. It’s an absolute delight to see him let loose in such a way, and you can see his reaction below:

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Watching Ansell surrounded by friends his age that share his excitement is a good reminder of how young the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms co-lead really is. When I was his age, I was concerned with getting class assignments done on time and passing tests. Being on an Emmy-nominated TV series, especially one tied to the ever-expanding world of Game of Thrones, is hands-down way more exciting.

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The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms introduced us to Ser Duncan the Tall and Prince Aegon Targaryen, played by Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell respectively. The odd pairing of Dunk and Egg, and the chemistry between the two actors, is truly the best part of the series. From their height difference to their appearance and very noticeable age gap, every time they share the screen together is compelling. I’m actually surprised Ansell didn’t get his own nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and that Claffey didn’t make it into the Lead Actor category because their performances are so strong.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a very accessible fantasy series, even for those not previously fans of Game of Thrones. There are still bloody battle sequences, and the family drama runs deep, but with more levity and humor and the shorter length of its episodes, you can easily tune in to watch it on its own. But with Season 2 on the horizon, and the possibility the series could go beyond the books, hopefully more award nominations are in its future.

Clearly, the young Egg actor plans to attend the Emmy Awards ceremony, as his response to learning about the nominations for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was to declare, “I’m meeting Zendaya.” An off-camera friend even asks, “Can you kiss her from me?”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. We'll see if the series ends up winning any accolades, and whether Dexter Sol Ansell actually gets to meet Zendaya, when the Emmys air live on NBC on September 14th.