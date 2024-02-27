Neil Patrick Harris Made His TikTok Debut By Embarrassing His Kids Through How I Met Your Mother Bit, And The Comments Can't Stop Referencing His Most Iconic Line

One of the many joys of having children is getting the opportunity to embarrass them, which is as enjoyable as it is easy to do. I’d imagine that scenario is exemplified for kids whose dad is famous for comedic roles like Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, and Neil Patrick Harris did not squander the opportunity presented to him when making his TikTok debut. The actor referenced his most iconic catchphrase , sending fans running to the comments to add their own favorite quotes from HIMYM (which is one of the best shows you can watch on Hulu right now ).

Neil Patrick Harris’ kids, meanwhile, were just running, trying to get away from their dad’s most cringeworthy comments and dance routine. Thirteen-year-old twins Harper and Gideon (who he shares with husband David Burtka) may not be able to handle their dad’s “rizz,” but others clearly thought the actor’s premiere TikTok post was legen — wait for it — dary. See for yourself:

This is parenting at its finest, if you ask me. For one, the young teens are fully game to play up Neil Patrick Harris’ lameness by telling him not to say “ramp up my rizz” and correcting him when he calls it “TikTak.” However, it looks like NPH legitimately gets to Harper by saying, “I’m gonna be a snack!” causing her to scream and run off-camera.

Fans of How I Met Your Mother — one of Neil Patrick Harris’ best shows — couldn’t get enough of this Barney resurrection and were only too happy to welcome the actor to TikTok with their own references to HIMYM ’s inside jokes . Comments on the post included:

As Neil Patrick Harris clearly knows, there’s nothing better than being able to make your kids laugh, and if that means jumping up into a dance that’s deemed “too cheesy,” so be it. Even though Gideon was not willing to “wait for it,” ultimately finishing his dad’s quote before NPH got the chance to, it was fun to see the teen try not to crack a smile at NPH’s performance.