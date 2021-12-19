Nick Cannon Opens Up About Grief And How His Daughter Is Helping Him Following The Death Of His Son

Nick Cannon has rarely been shy about the more personal aspects of his life, and that’s continued following the unfortunate death of his 5-month-old son, Zen. Cannon’s infant child, who he shares with Alyssa Scott, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer back in August and sadly passed away on December 5th. Cannon confirmed the news on his talk show, during which he detailed his time with his young son. The TV personality is now speaking out more about how he’s handling his grief and how his daughter is actually helping him work through things.

The Wild ‘N Out creator is the father to seven children in total, with his oldest being twins Monroe and Moroccan, who he shares with Mariah Carey . The former has apparently been incredibly instrumental in helping Nick Cannon throughout this difficult time. As Cannon explained to People , the mature 10-year-old has served as something of a “therapist” to him:

My daughter, really, she's so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years. I got a lot of therapists, but she's probably my best therapist. … She keeps me in check. She's so pure and so honest. To be 10, she asks some really strong and powerful questions. Really, just it's all out of love. She's my oldest child. Even though they're twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She's helped me keep it strong.

There’s so much wisdom that can come from the mouth of a child, and it’s wonderful to see that the Masked Singer host has his daughter to lean on during this time. It would be tough for anyone to carry on in a situation like this, let alone a 10-year-old. But as the father further explained in the same interview, Monroe and his other older kids seemed to handle their sibling’s death with incredible maturity:

Having to explain that to 10-year-olds and a 4-year-old is pretty intense. But their understanding and them being there for me probably helped me keep it together as well as really deal with it. Specifically, even, Roc and Roe. They were there for the entire journey.

Nick Cannon also lamented the fact that he wasn’t able to spend more time with Zen or take more pictures of him. The star candidly summed up the situation, saying that his “heart is shattered.” Still, he takes comfort in the fact that he was with Alyssa Scott when their child took his last breath.

The star also seems to be drawing strength from his fanbase. After confirming the news on air, he provided an update during another broadcast. There, he thanked the public for the well wishes and explained that though he’s still grieving, he’s doing what he could to keep going. The Nickelodeon alum has been incredibly candid about mental health, and he’s indicated that it’s helped to talk about the situation. While things aren’t easy right now, it’s beautiful to see that he and his family are honoring their loved one and leaning on each other.

