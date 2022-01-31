Nick Cannon Reportedly Has Baby No. 8 On The Way After Sharing Update About Whether He Planned To Have More Kids

About four months ago, Nick Cannon was asked whether or not he planned to have more children after making headlines for having 7 children with four women in fairly quick succession. He said at the time that if God put him on the path to having more kids, he would be. Now, it seems another is on the way. Over the weekend, photos were nabbed of a bash in Malibu featuring a very pregnant Bre Tiesi, the former wife of Johnny Manziel. Bre is pregnant, and from the looks of things, Nick Cannon is her partner.

The party in question was a gender reveal party. According to TMZ , a baby boy is on the way. The moment was revealed via blue confetti party poppers, though both pink and blue balloons reportedly adorned the event. While Bre is clearly pregnant in the photos and Nick Cannon attended, there were also many many shots taken where they are holding hands and touching, and even some where Cannon is cradling Tiesi’s baby bump.

Both wore white to the event, which helped them to match in the photos, and marks another major indication the two are together. The news is coming shortly after Bre Tiesi finalized her divorce from former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel back in November.

The reports about the impending arrival are also coming shortly after Nick Cannon experienced a loss as well. Shortly before the holidays, The Masked Singer host revealed on his talk show that his 5-month-old child with Alyssa Scott, Zen Scott Cannon, had tragically died following a battle with cancer. The news was emotional for the star, who later expressed thanks for his fans being so supportive. Zen’s mother penned a post about grief, as well.

In the wake of baby Zen’s death, Nick Cannon also opened up about how his other children were a solace . Specifically, he noted his daughter had been a saving grace as he worked to move forward without his youngest child.

My daughter, really, she's so in tune and in line and wise beyond her years. I got a lot of therapists, but she's probably my best therapist. … She keeps me in check. She's so pure and so honest. To be 10, she asks some really strong and powerful questions. Really, just it's all out of love. She's my oldest child. Even though they're twins, she came out first and she lets everybody know it. She's helped me keep it strong.

Cannon’s been open in the past about wanting as many kids as he feels God is willing to give him, and he’s not been afraid to make a joke or two about his large number of offspring. He previously said to TMZ "God willing" that he would have more, "If God sees it that way, then that’s what I’m going to keep doing."

Interestingly, in a conversation with Kevin Hart earlier last year, after the two joked about fatherdom via some epic pranks, Nick Cannon spoke about having “eight and a possible nine” children. At the time, that number seemed off, but if Bre Tiesi was already pregnant with his baby at that point, the math might have been more spot-on than we guessed.

So it sounds like congrats may be in order for Nick Cannon as he continues – and seems to show no sign of slowing – when it comes to adding to his large brood.