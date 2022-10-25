Nick Cannon Showed Off His Workout Routine In Intense Post, And Even My Muscles Are Sore

Nick Cannon has made headlines in recent months for growing his family, but there’s something else the TV personality has been working on – his physical form. While his fans get glimpses into his fitness routine occasionally, those peeks were only a sliver of the work he puts into his body. That has changed, as Cannon put his full workout regime on display. The Masked Singer host showed off his workout routine in an intense post, which made my muscles sore.

Cannon’s intense workout popped up online after his personal trainer Eric Smalls posted a video on his Instagram account. Smalls didn’t just put up one or two workout clips with the comedian just doing simple exercises. He compiled various workout clips together to show the TV host doing a mix of strength training and basic exercises from various workout sessions. The celebrity trainer boosted Cannon by using one of the Wild’ n Out host’s rap songs. Get some fitness inspiration by watching Small’s full sweat-inducing video below:

It was fitting to hear Cannon as the soundtrack to his workout video. The comedic actor might be funny, but he doesn’t play about his workout regime. His pull-up game alone is a thing of envy given the leg-up and pushup combinations he did. He’s come a long way from the skinny guy from All That and Love Don’t Cost a Thing.

It’s one thing to work out in a gym environment, but the TV personality took things further with the outside aerobics he displayed with the kettlebells and the sledgehammer. Given how divided his time is between work and spending time with his children, it’s astonishing he even had time to work out.

But let’s talk about the intensity of those exercises. Not only was my muscle sore after watching him, but his dedication also motivated me to get back in the gym and start getting my body together. Mixing strength training with cardio and bodyweight exercises appears to work for him. This could even make his followers want to study his videos for workout inspiration.

Cannon’s workouts might be about more than just looking good for Instagram or his babies’ mothers. The Masked Singer host has been battling lupus for years. So, maintaining his body might be the best way to preserve his health, especially as his family continues to grow.

He has other things going on as well. He recently wrapped up Wild ‘n Out Season 18 and hosts the weekly radio show Nick Cannon Mornings alongside his TV work. He is currently hosting Season 8 of The Masked Singer, which airs Wednesdays on Fox at 8 p.m. EST with some divisive format changes. Viewers will have to see which contestant will be eliminated during Muppets Night after the surprise elimination from Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.