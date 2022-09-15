This Week In Nick Cannon News: Star Welcomes Ninth Baby While Other Partner Defends 'Polyamourous Relationship'
Congratulations to Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole!
Congratulations are in order, as Nick Cannon and model LaNisha Cole announced on September 15 that they have welcomed their first child together, making nine overall for the actor so far. Both parents shared photos of the new bundle of joy, as the public continues to dissect the nontraditional family situation Cannon has with the six mothers of his children. As the hardworking host gushed over the birth of a new daughter, another of his parenting partners, Abby De La Rosa, also spoke out in defense of their polyamorous relationship, and how it affects her parenting skills.
Nick Cannon Welcomes New Daughter
Nick Cannon had already told us the stork was on its way in 2022. Bre Tiesi gave birth in June to his eighth child, and two of his other partners are also pregnant again. However, it was not widely known until now that LaNisha Cole would be the next to bring another Cannon into the world, as she posted a couple of photos of the brand new baby to Instagram:
How adorable! The baby girl is named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, and in the former talk show host's own Instagram post, the Wild ‘N Out star promised “to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.” Inevitably, people will have things to say about the situation, as Bre Tiesi has received flak about their lifestyle, and the other moms are also constantly asked about it.
Abby De La Rosa Addresses Polyamorous Misconception
Abby De La Rosa said she loves that her children have so many siblings — she even joked “move over Kardashians” after a recent pregnancy announcement — and opened up again about her polyamorous ways when she spoke to Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends (opens in new tab) podcast. The mother of Zion and Zillion, who is pregnant again with a baby believed to be Cannon's, clarified a misconception people have in regards to their relationship.
Abby De La Rosa seems more than willing to accept that other people don’t understand the lifestyle she’s chosen for herself at this time, and she’s proud that her children will grow up knowing that their lives don’t have to conform to any specific norm. But she is not going to let anybody judge her parenting based on what they think of polyamory. She continued:
Nick Cannon previously said he might welcome as many or more children in 2022 than he did in 2021, when three of his children were born. With two births so far this year and two more expected, it does appear he might beat his previous record. Our congratulations go out to his family on the addition of Onyx Ice, and we’re excited to see what’s next for the ever-growing brood.
