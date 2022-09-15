This Week In Nick Cannon News: Star Welcomes Ninth Baby While Other Partner Defends 'Polyamourous Relationship'

Congratulations are in order, as Nick Cannon and model LaNisha Cole announced on September 15 that they have welcomed their first child together, making nine overall for the actor so far. Both parents shared photos of the new bundle of joy, as the public continues to dissect the nontraditional family situation Cannon has with the six mothers of his children. As the hardworking host gushed over the birth of a new daughter, another of his parenting partners, Abby De La Rosa, also spoke out in defense of their polyamorous relationship, and how it affects her parenting skills.

Nick Cannon Welcomes New Daughter

Nick Cannon had already told us the stork was on its way in 2022. Bre Tiesi gave birth in June to his eighth child, and two of his other partners are also pregnant again. However, it was not widely known until now that LaNisha Cole would be the next to bring another Cannon into the world, as she posted a couple of photos of the brand new baby to Instagram:

A post shared by LaNisha 🇵🇦 (@misslanishacole) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

How adorable! The baby girl is named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, and in the former talk show host's own Instagram post, the Wild ‘N Out star promised “to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.” Inevitably, people will have things to say about the situation, as Bre Tiesi has received flak about their lifestyle, and the other moms are also constantly asked about it.

Abby De La Rosa Addresses Polyamorous Misconception

Abby De La Rosa said she loves that her children have so many siblings — she even joked “move over Kardashians” after a recent pregnancy announcement — and opened up again about her polyamorous ways when she spoke to Shan Boodram on the Lovers and Friends (opens in new tab) podcast. The mother of Zion and Zillion, who is pregnant again with a baby believed to be Cannon's, clarified a misconception people have in regards to their relationship.

Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or low self-worth… I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood… Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids, and the wholeness that I am to them, and the strength that I share with them.

Abby De La Rosa seems more than willing to accept that other people don’t understand the lifestyle she’s chosen for herself at this time, and she’s proud that her children will grow up knowing that their lives don’t have to conform to any specific norm. But she is not going to let anybody judge her parenting based on what they think of polyamory. She continued:

I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and Dad, y’all did it your way, and I love that.’ And I hope my kids can eventually do it their way, whatever that may be, in whatever capacity that is, to do it their way. Not the way that the world wants them to do, not to read every textbook out there, but to do it their way, the way mom and dad did. And I would just want people to stay the fuck away from my motherhood. That’s it.