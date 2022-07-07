Nick Cannon Drops Impressive Rap About His Baby Mamas And Kids, And Fans Wanna Know Where Those Skills Were During Eminem Feud

The world remains engrossed in Nick Cannon’s personal life, as his eighth child is about to be born . Bre Tiesi will be the fifth woman to birth one of the actor’s children, and he’s pretty much admitted to having at least one more on the way . Cannon gave fans a good bit of insight into his personal situation via a freestyle rap, addressing the public scrutiny his family faces and seemingly implying that the mothers of his children don’t always agree. But as some fans were surprised with Cannon’s impressive rap skills, others were reminded of another, less fortunate time, when he released diss tracks amid his feud with Eminem.

Nick Cannon went on Power 106 FM, where he started freestyling a message to his kids in which he said he loved them and called their mothers “a blessing.” In the rap, about a minute long and posted to Cannon’s Instagram , he got hype as he talked about all of his children being friends with each other and being in allegiance as part of the Cannon family. Check out the rap below:

Not only does Nick Cannon appear to share the same viewpoint as Bre Tiesi and Abby De La Rosa on their children all growing up close , but he seemed to address the criticism their family faces over their nontraditional situation. (The Masked Singer host has said he no longer believes in marriage or monogamy .) Tiesi spoke out recently about the flak she gets for being pregnant with his eighth child , and having multiple women involved can’t always be easy for everyone, as Cannon alluded to in the freestyle:

She scared of public opinions and public affairs, but fuck what they talk about, fuck if we care. All of my children will always be friends, even if their mamas are not in agreeance, Cannon's a gang and we're in allegiance. Cannon's the name and they can achieve it.

And while some of the comments had fans “shocked by how good it is” and dropping LOTS of fire emojis, some couldn’t help but connect the dots between the former talk show host and his rival. Several commenters left sentiments similar to this one from nomehklmw:

Where was this energy with Eminem?

Back in 2019 Nick Cannon was absolutely roasted over a trilogy of diss tracks he released about Eminem. The two had been trading barbs since way back in 2009, and it’s actually fitting that their beef would be mentioned alongside a video of Cannon defending his family. The feud started over comments Eminem made about the Drumline actor’s then-wife Mariah Carey — who the blond rapper reportedly dated briefly — in his song “Bagpipes From Baghdad.”

Maybe Nick Cannon has been working on his game over the past few years, or maybe rapping to his children brings out a different side. Whatever the case, fans seem to be reconsidering their thoughts on Cannon’s skills. Any chance Eminem responds to this? No telling, but we’ll sure be on the lookout for more of this from the Wild ‘n Out star. If you're in the market for some TV options moving forward, check out our 2022 TV schedule.