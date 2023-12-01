Nicole Kidman Wore Nothing But Some Music Tees To Adorably Support Husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has plenty of impressive titles on her resume, from Academy Award winner to AMC Theaters ad icon, but it's her status as an "Urban Girl" that the actress is proudly showing off these days. While we're used to seeing the performer in character on the big screen, this time, she's simply a fan who is supporting her hubby Keith Urban with some iconic band T-shirts.

The Australian star, who recently made headlines with the announcement that Big Little Lies Season 3 is officially a go, posted a trio of cheeky snaps on her Instagram on Thursday, November 30. In the photos, Kidman can be seen wearing nothing but graphic T-shirts, each one merchandise from an Aussie musical act, like singer-songwriter Gretta Ray, rock band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, and, of course, her husband Keith Urban. Check it out:

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) A photo posted by on

One T-shirt clearly had personal meaning for the movie star: a black band tee emblazoned with the words "Urban Girl." Kidman is, of course, married to country music crooner Keith Urban. In case her 9.8 million Instagram followers didn't make the connection, she made sure to tag her famous hubby.

The social-media post was in celebration of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, "a day to celebrate Aussie music and raise urgently-needed funds for music workers," per the organization's website. Kidman asked her followers to "throw on a tee from one of your favorite Australian artists" to raise awareness and celebrate the occasion. You can read her full caption here:

Celebrating Aussie music for #AusMusicTShirtDay today! 🎶🇦🇺 Throw on a tee from one of your favorite Australian artists to help raise funds for music workers through @SupportAct ❤️

Money raised during Ausmusic T-Shirt Day directly benefits the Support Act, a music industry charity "providing crisis relief, mental health and wellbeing support" to musicians, managers, crew and music workers across all genres.

Kidman has been married to Urban, a fellow Australia native, since June 2006, having met a year prior at G'Day LA, an event honoring Australians organized by the Australian Consul General in Los Angeles. The couple shares two daughters, 14-year-old Sunday Rose and 12-year-old Faith Margaret. They celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in June 2023, with Nicole posting a black-and-white photo of the pair in formal wear to her Instagram in celebration.

Prior to her relationship with Urban, Kidman was famously married to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001. She also has two children with the action-star: Isabella, now 30, who was adopted in 1992 and Connor, 28, who was adopted in '95. However, now, she and Urban have been together for nearly two decades, and seem to be going strong.

The leggy T-shirt shots are far from the first time Kidman has utilized her Instagram page to support her musical spouse. Just earlier this month, on November 9, she posted a sweet set of images of her accompanying Urban at the 57th annual Country Music Association Awards, and they were matching in all-black fits. The country singer was on hand to present Lainey Wilson with the award for Entertainer of the Year at the awards ceremony, and his partner was ready to support, much like she is now.

Along with supporting her husband on social media, Kidman herself has a lot to promote these days. Along with Faraway Downs, the 2008 Baz Luhrmann film Australia oddly repackaged as a Hulu miniseries, the actress will be reprising her role as Queen Atlanna in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (set to join the 2023 movie schedule on December 22), and she will also star in and executive produce the upcoming HBO limited series, The Perfect Nanny.