Night Court’s John Larroquette Reveals What He Doesn’t Want To Bring Back From The Original Series

The original Night Court run saw John Larroquette’s Dan Fielding serving as one of the pre-eminent ladies' men of ‘80s primetime TV. The NBC series revival, which is currently crushing much of its competition on the 2023 schedule , naturally had to make some modernization changes in order to keep the show relevant for todays’ audience. Thanks to a natural story device, combined with the Emmy-winning actor's own input, evolving his character wasn't too difficult, and Larroquette was only too happy to avoid revisiting Dan’s serial dating days.

In an interview with Deadline , the legacy Night Court cast member explained how his personal feelings combined with the formula of the show and led to an easy adjustment for the character. John Larroquette explained his reasoning for Dan Fielding keeping his metaphorical pants on, saying:

The man is 75 years old, nobody wants to see that and I certainly don’t want to play that. So whatever we’ll do in the future about that will always be glancing blows to that sort of homage. We’ve got some young people in this cast who all the stories about the amorous nature of being young and falling in love and having relationships that work and don’t work should be left to the young people, not to the old guy.

For those who possibly haven’t started checking out the new Night Court, which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription, prepare for some minor spoilers, as Dan’s current life situation plays a big part in the NBC reboot .



We learned in the premiere episode that the former assistant district attorney has given up legal practices altogether. Despite any and all reluctantance he felt about returning to assist Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) in her duties as the new night judge, Dan Fielding has had a change of heart in personal relationships.

Reflecting on the love of his life, and the solemn fact that she’s no longer with him, a very different John Larroquette emerges from the beginning of this NBC revival. That experience has helped to change Night Court’s former lothario into more of a father figure, especially when it comes to Abby and her own life experiences. Let's all agree it's best not to consider whatever that will they?/won't they? situation would look like.

This personal growth doesn’t stop Dan from being his usually snarky self, of course, as that character element is still very much in place from frame one. While he initially resists returning as the new public defender of the group, a supposed sign from the late Harry Stone was all it took to put Dan Fielding into his new gig on what his presumes to be a temporary basis.It’s a moment that plays straight to the heart of what Melissa Rauch loves about Night Court , and helped influence her as a star and executive producer of its revival.

The cases are still zany, the characters are all colorful, but the emotion is still there. A new Dan Fielding has arrived for new generations to enjoy, and while he's grown and lost some of his libidinous behavior, he hasn't lost his edge.

Night Court is in session every Tuesday at 8 PM ET on NBC. If you happen to miss that court date, don’t panic, as you can request a change in venue every Wednesday on Peacock.