Nike Dropped An NFL Video With Kermit The Frog, And So Many Fans Want To Talk About It Trolling Patrick Mahomes

Super Bowl LIX has come and gone, and some would likely argue that it wasn’t the most competitive game. The Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs, and the former team got off to a strong start and mostly dominated all evening. On the night of the game, sometime after the Eagles’ 40-22 victory, Nike released a video centered around the team, and it involved Kermit the Frog. A number of fans are now praising the clip, while others seem to be talking about being a means to troll Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The advertisement, which was shared on X and other social media platforms, was produced as a means of celebrating the Eagles’ SB win and the season that preceded it. Footage of the team’s ups and downs are chronicled in the minute-long TV spot. And playing over the clip package is “Bein’ Green,” performed by Kermit the Frog. You can check out the video for yourself in the post below:

It’s Good to be Green. pic.twitter.com/uUYClYriNVFebruary 10, 2025

As the caption states, it certainly is good to be green now, considering the Philadelphia-based team managed to clinch another championship. When it comes to the smattering of Super Bowl LIX commercials, I’d say that this is one of the more subtle ones to hit the airwaves this year. Fans on social media seem to like it as well, with some praising how it’s put together. What’s particularly humorous, though, is that a number of commenters are also mentioning Patrick Mahomes in reference to the commercial’s narrator:

They got Mahomes to narrate too? - @ChaosChrisPHL

The Kermit voiceover is clever iykyk - @callmec0ry

Amazing they got Mahomes to sing the song on this commercial celebrating his opponent. - @regulatorynerd

How’d they get Pat to narrate this? Wow. - @AlecDWarren

They got Mahomes singing right after the L? Thats crazy 😂 - @Samurai_black92

How did they get Patrick Mahomes to sing this? - @vestedmeme

On the surface, one could argue that the inclusion of Kermit the Frog’s song could simply be a reference to the fact that a team that has green jerseys just won the Super Bowl. However, it’s also long been joked that the aforementioned QB’s voice sounds like that of the iconic Muppet. Nike, of course, hasn’t proven whether or not that’s truly the case, but it would appear that fans are definitely running with it.

The Muppets franchise has seen cancellations and other setbacks in recent years, but the characters do still remain beloved staples of pop culture in some circles. A number of celebrities also hold a soft spot for Jim Henson’s hilariously sweet creations. Danny Trejo even became emotional while filming with Kermit shortly after his own mother’s death. So there’s still a lot of love for the characters, though NFL fans’ comments seem to exude more shade than sentiment.

At this point, Patrick Mahomes has been trolled on more than a few occasions. For instance, in 2021, Twitter had jokes after his Super Bowl barber caught COVID shortly before the acclaimed football player’s haircut. Announcers also came for Mahomes after he botched a spike during the AFC Championship game this year. Even his wife, Brittany Mahomes, trolled him after he sported crocs during a fancy photoshoot.

Patrick Mahomes seems to take all of the critiques in stride, and it’s likely that they’ll continue amid much of the offseason. The Eagles did indeed thrash the Chiefs, and fans aren’t going to forget it, thanks to the game itself, the Nike ad and more. And, if I’m being honest, I’d love to see Mahomes take on the trolling head on by collaborating with the Jim Henson Company on some kind of production that pairs him with Kermit.