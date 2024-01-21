Patrick Mahomes Went Viral For Wearing Crocs To A Fancy Photoshoot, And Brittany Mahomes Hilariously Trolled Him In The Comments

Patrick Mahomes has been a big deal in the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs for years now, but it can’t be denied that the team has gotten more attention this season due to Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce . However, the attention the quarterback received in a recent video probably wasn’t the kind he’d hoped for, as fans — and his wife Brittany — trolled him for wearing Crocs to a fancy photoshoot.

In the video posted to the Chiefs Instagram account, Travis Kelce narrates the team’s process for picking its captains throughout the season and during the playoffs, as players get their pictures taken. Everyone’s dressed to impress, with perfectly coiffed hair and stunning suits, styled from head to toe — well, except Patrick Mahomes, who went viral for his choice of footwear. See for yourself:

The photographer was literally like, what am I supposed to do with this? And Patrick Mahomes seemed surprised that he needed appropriate shoes for the photo. He must have thought his feet wouldn’t be in the picture, or maybe fashion is simply not his first priority, because his wife definitely had something to say about it.

The post took a shot at the quarterback with the caption, “Surely QB1 didn’t wear crocs to the playoffs captains shoot… 🤣,” and Brittany Mahomes joined in the trolling of her husband, commenting:

I definitely put shoes in there….come onnnnn😂🤦🏼‍♀️ @patrickmahomes

Everybody needs a little help from their teammates, and in a marriage, sometimes that means making sure your partner is dressed for the occasion. Brittany Mahomes apparently came through big for the Chiefs quarterback, ensuring he had everything he needed for the captains’ photoshoot — including his dress shoes.

I’m sure she was happy to see that later in the video, Patrick Mahomes had changed into the correct footwear (though the discarded Crocs did make another cameo as Mahomes stood barefoot at one point).

Brittany Mahomes is a constant fixture at her husband’s football games, and she’s even formed a bond with Taylor Swift outside of Arrowhead Stadium. The two can often be seen together in the suites — certainly pissing off dads, Brads, and Chads — as they cheer on their men and show off their secret handshake .

While Taylor Swift has taken some undeserved heat for the NFL overdoing it on its coverage of her at games, not every football fan out there is upset about this season’s turn of events. In fact, many girl dads seem to love the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance because it’s given them something to bond with their daughters over.