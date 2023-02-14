Olivia Wilde Defended Herself After Commenters Got Upset She Called Rihanna’s Partner A$AP Rocky 'Hot'

Over the last year, it seems like any time Olivia Wilde’s name appears in the headlines it’s less for her film work and more in connection to some controversy. The latter half of 2022 saw headline after headline about the alleged on set drama during the filming of Don’t Worry Darling. Before that, it was custody drama surrounding her and Jason Sudeikis’ high-profile split. Well, it seems the actress-turned-director is in hot water again, with commenters calling her out for calling Rihanna’s partner A$AP Rocky ‘Hot’ in a social media post. However, the Tron: Legacy actress isn’t taking the pushback lightly and is defending herself against the fans who are upset with her.

On Monday, Olivia Wilde posted a video to her Instagram stories of A$AP Rocky filming his partner Rihanna as she performed Diamonds during the Super Bowl halftime show. She accompanied the video with a caption that read, “If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” as well as tagging the Barbados-born Grammy winner, which sent the internet into a tizzy. Many fans and celebs took to Twitter to address the actress’s behavior. Television personality Daniel Preda said the Babylon star knew exactly what she was doing. He wrote:

the fake tag lmfaoooo she knows exactly what she’s doingFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Another user had some harder choice words for the actress. They wrote:

MOVE AROUND Homewrecker!

Ouch. That’s a serious allegation. However, it got worse for the Hollywood A-Lister. Another commenter asked for someone to put her “on a leash.” They wrote:

can someone put this bitch on a leash

Another critic of Olivia Wilde’s behavior posted a pretty funny meme from the hit Bravo reality show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta , of Nene Leakes giving some advice to a fellow costar. The meme is a clip of Leakes telling a Kim Zolciak-Biermannto, “Keep your legs closed to married men.” You can see the video below.

pic.twitter.com/km6mdYACyRFebruary 13, 2023 See more

Yikes. While Wilde’s cringy post seems to have angered quite a few folks online, the Vinyl star says people are getting it “twisted.” The actress made a follow-up post on her Instagram defending herself, saying:

For anyone who got it twisted 🙄… It’s hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaaat.

Wilde’s explanation may ease some of the tension between her and fans of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, but it certainly won’t be enough to please everyone. Complicating the matter is the fact that the "Take a Bow" singer used her Super Bowl performance to announce her pregnancy with a second-child for her and the rapper. The artist revealed a surprise video of her and Rocky’s firstborn on TikTok back in December. No matter how Olivia Wilde addresses her seemingly thirsty social media post, it doesn’t seem like many are ready to buy it.