How Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis Are Allegedly Handling Co-Parenting Amid Custody Drama

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing; while being famous is a dream that can bring awesome opportunities, it also makes things like one’s personal life a very public matter. This is especially true when it comes to celebrity breakups . Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have made a number of headlines since their split, and now we know how the former couple is allegedly handling co-parenting amid their custody drama.

Following their split, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have been involved in some legal battles regarding their children, and where specifically they were going to raise them. Things heated up when Wilde was served custody papers while presenting her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon . And according to the People , the two filmmakers are co-parenting without actually speaking to each other directly. As an anonymous insider claimed,

She and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule.

Well, there you have it. Co-parenting after a split definitely can have its challenges, as various celebrities have attested to over the years. But doing it without any actual communication is another feat entirely, and shows how ferocious the current legal battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seemingly is.

If this report by People is to be believed, it sounds like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are communicating through a third party regarding their custody schedule for their two children. Perhaps this decision was made for the mental and legal help of both parties, as their litigation continues to make headlines. And through it all they’re seemingly stepping up for their kids.

The main crux of the legal battle between Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde seems to be where they are planning to raise their children. There are reportedly three major contenders: New York City, London, and Los Angeles. The Ted Lasso actor wants the kids to be raised in the Big Apple where they were born, although a judge recently denied this. The same anonymous source was also quotes saying this about Wilde:

She hopes they can figure out the best living situation for everyone.

While custody battles can often be messy, the stakes are likely raised when the public is watching it all shake out. And on top of the headlines made because of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ split, that serving incident at CinemaCon turned even more heads. One has to wonder how much that public moment influenced their current no-contact policy.