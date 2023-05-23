One Mistake Priscilla Presley Says People Made About The Dispute Over Lisa Marie's Will

Fans and friends were shocked when it was announced that Lisa Marie Presley had passed away. However, her death set off a legal battle between members of her surviving family. Priscilla Presley filed legal papers to contest her daughter's will based on an alleged discrepancy with a signature. This put her at odds with Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough. T the two sides have now come to an agreement on the matter, and Priscilla is trying to set the record straight as to the nature of the dispute.

In a statement to People, Priscilla Presley wanted to clarify the nature of the dispute. While some reported that she had filed a lawsuit against her granddaughter Riley Keough, Presley wants it clear that wasn’t the case. Nobody had actually escalated the matter to that point., Presley explained…

My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing. Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.

The issue at hand involved Lisa Marie Presley’s signature on a 2016 document that made her daughter the trustee of Lisa Marie’s estate. Priscilla and business manager Barry Siegel had been co-trustees of the estate previously and reportedly had not been notified of the change in status. There were also some questions as to the validity of the signature on the document, and Priscilla’s legal filing requested a court look into the matter.

Even if this wasn’t technically a lawsuit, it seemed quite clear that tensions were running high in the Presley family. The fact that Lisa Marie’s estate was at the center of any form of legal dispute between her mother and daughter certainly didn’t look great. Reports were that Keough was particularly upset by the fact that her grandmother was disputing the will.

While a settlement has been reached between Presley and Keough, the exact details of it are being kept under wraps. What has been said is that both sides are happy with the settlement, although it is being reported that Priscilla’s request to be buried next to Elvis at Graceland when she herself passes away, was denied by Riley Keough’s lawyers. Still, Priscilla says that now that everything is resolved her family is even stronger. She continued…

As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together. My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.

One certainly hopes this is true and family of Lisa Marie can now move forward together following her tragic death.